Even more jail time for Fife knifeman who caused £6k damage in Perth Prison segregation unit

A Fife man jailed for a savage knife attack has had his sentence extended after causing nearly £6,000 of damage in Perth Prison’s segregation unit.

Rhys Marshall, who has been committing crimes since he was 15, smashed his cell door window using part of a kettle.

The 30-year-old, originally from Methil, appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of malicious mischief on August 7 this year.

Door smashed

Fiscal depute Duncan Mackenzie said staff at the jail’s segregation and reintegration unit (SRU) were on duty when they heard banging coming from Marshall’s cell.

“Upon investigation, they saw the accused throwing a metal disc at the door to break the glass.”

Officers seized the disc and apprehended Marshall.

“The cost to repair the two panes of glass inside the door was £5,650,” the prosecutor said.

The court heard Marshall now had long-term prisoner status and was serving time at HMP Low Moss.

His lawyer said: “He had been moved to SRU on account of his erratic behaviour.

“The total length of the sentence he is now serving is 62 months.

“He is due to be released in February 2025.”

He added: “Mr Marshall has spent much of his childhood and most of his adult life in custody.

“He is going to be in his early 30s before he is released.”

Stabbed ‘peacemaker’

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Marshall he had “caused damage which cost almost £6,000 to repair”.

He jailed him for a further six months, confirming the term will run consecutive to his current sentence.

In 2020, Marshall was jailed for four-and-a-half years for a drink and drug fuelled knife attack in East Wemyss, Fife.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard he stabbed a stranger who had been trying to act as a peacemaker.

Marshall struck his victim twice with the blade, leaving him with potentially life-threatening injuries.

He was told he will spend two years on supervision, once he’s released.

Last year, his total sentence was extended by another eight months after he assaulted a female prison guard at HMP Perth.

The sheriff court heard Marshall was under the influence when he spat at the officer when she tried to enter his cell.

He told her: “No screw’s getting in here.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.