Even more jail time for Fife knifeman who caused £6k damage in Perth Prison segregation unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Even more jail time for Fife knifeman who caused £6k damage in Perth Prison segregation unit

Rhys Marshall, who has been committing crimes since he was 15, smashed his cell door window using part of a kettle.

By Jamie Buchan
Post Thumbnail

A Fife man jailed for a savage knife attack has had his sentence extended after causing nearly £6,000 of damage in Perth Prison’s segregation unit.

Rhys Marshall, who has been committing crimes since he was 15, smashed his cell door window using part of a kettle.

The 30-year-old, originally from Methil, appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of malicious mischief on August 7 this year.

Door smashed

Fiscal depute Duncan Mackenzie said staff at the jail’s segregation and reintegration unit (SRU) were on duty when they heard banging coming from Marshall’s cell.

“Upon investigation, they saw the accused throwing a metal disc at the door to break the glass.”

Officers seized the disc and apprehended Marshall.

“The cost to repair the two panes of glass inside the door was £5,650,” the prosecutor said.

Perth Prison

The court heard Marshall now had long-term prisoner status and was serving time at HMP Low Moss.

His lawyer said: “He had been moved to SRU on account of his erratic behaviour.

“The total length of the sentence he is now serving is 62 months.

“He is due to be released in February 2025.”

He added: “Mr Marshall has spent much of his childhood and most of his adult life in custody.

“He is going to be in his early 30s before he is released.”

Stabbed ‘peacemaker’

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Marshall he had “caused damage which cost almost £6,000 to repair”.

He jailed him for a further six months, confirming the term will run consecutive to his current sentence.

In 2020, Marshall was jailed for four-and-a-half years for a drink and drug fuelled knife attack in East Wemyss, Fife.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard he stabbed a stranger who had been trying to act as a peacemaker.

Perth Sheriff Court

Marshall struck his victim twice with the blade, leaving him with potentially life-threatening injuries.

He was told he will spend two years on supervision, once he’s released.

Last year, his total sentence was extended by another eight months after he assaulted a female prison guard at HMP Perth.

The sheriff court heard Marshall was under the influence when he spat at the officer when she tried to enter his cell.

He told her: “No screw’s getting in here.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Derek Alland.
Dundee sword attacker given extra year in prison for breaking friend's eye socket
Peter Yassen has been jailed.
Fife abuser bound woman with tape and kicked another in stomach while pregnant
Cocaine and ketamine dealer Kamil Zegarowski at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Drug-drive probe busted Angus dealer with cocaine, ketamine and cash
Drink-driving marine Jack Swinscoe at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Marine drunkenly wrote off two cars in Angus
Dean Heaney stabbed his cousin.
Methil knifeman stabbed cousin after day at beach turns ugly
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Prison bomb threat and benefits swindler
Police found the cannabis farm in the vacant social club, known as Alison's. Image: Google.
Albanian mafia recruits had major cannabis farm in abandoned Dundee social club
Alasdair Cannon appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus domestic bully spared jail thanks to rehab course
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Serial Dundee car thief took high-end Jaguar, BMW and Land Rovers from local garages
Connor McFarlane.
Fife teen said 'let's play a game' then shot mum in face with BB…