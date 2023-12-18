13 police officers still investigating Perth hotel fire as nearly 200 witnesses interviewed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

13 police officers still investigating Perth hotel fire as nearly 200 witnesses interviewed

Three people died in the tragedy at the New County Hotel.

By Chloe Burrell
Police and the fire service at the scene of the New County Hotel fire in Perth on January 2.
The fatal blaze claimed the lives of three people and a dog. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A team of 13 police officers is still investigating a Perth hotel fire that killed three people nearly a year ago.

Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, and 38-year-old Keith Russell, from Edinburgh, died in the blaze at the New County Hotel on January 2.

Donna’s dog, Joey, also perished in the blaze.

The Courier can now reveal that 13 officers remain dedicated to investigating the cause of the blaze.

195 witnesses spoken to by police after New County Hotel fire

We can also reveal after a Freedom of Information (FOI) request that 195 witnesses have been spoken to by officers as part of their probe.

But Police Scotland has declined to provide any further details on its investigation – including the cause of the fire and whether anyone has been interviewed under caution over the incident.

The force said it could not even confirm whether it held this information in order to protect the “integrity of the investigation”.

The FOI response added: “I appreciate that there is a public interest in relation to police investigations.

“That said, it is essential that neither the investigation nor the potential for proceedings to be brought against an individual are put at risk.”

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Fire crews tackling the New County Hotel blaze. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Forensics officers investigating the incident. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Police have never confirmed whether they are treating the blaze as deliberate.

The sole director of the company that owned the hotel, Rashid Hussain, died in St Mary’s Hospital in London on August 12.

It came after the firm that ran the hotel, Perth Hospitality Ltd, was liquidated.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has also refused to release a copy of its report into the blaze as the one-year anniversary approaches.

Tragedy may be subject of fatal accident inquiry

An FOI response from the service said: “You will appreciate that such an incident, by its very nature, inevitably gives rise to further inquiry and the nature, cause and circumstances of these deaths may be the subject of a fatal accident inquiry.

“The information which we hold may be relevant to these proceedings and cannot be disclosed.”

The Courier previously revealed how official bodies had raised a series of concerns just weeks before the New County Hotel fire.

This included a safety audit by the fire service, during which the hotel’s operator was asked to make 21 improvements in the building.

Perth and Kinross Council also raised its own safety concerns.

