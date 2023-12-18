David Gold reveals trait that earned Arbroath first win of Jim McIntyre era in Inverness

David Gold felt togetherness won the day for Arbroath in Inverness.

The Lichties travelled north with their squad in tatters through injury and an eight-game losing streak weighing down on their shoulders.

Throw in the fact that influential captain Tam O’Brien was among the absent and it looked like being a difficult day for Jim McIntyre’s men in his third game in charge.

But midfielder Gold, who hit their decisive second goal, insists the side thrives on showing spirit in adversity

The 30-year-old said: “Togetherness is our mantra.

“We always try to do everything together as a club and community. It is something we take pride in.

“We were up against a team full of good players and we were down to the bare bones.

“It was the third game in a week for us and we didn’t have many options – the gaffer had his hands tied.

“We were missing our captain, big Tam, who is a big player for us. It was about keeping our shape and believing in ourselves when we had the ball.

“Thankfully it paid off as it a long way to go back home if you don’t get the three points.

“I’d give a big shout out to young Jess Norey who has filled in again at right back and to Scott Stewart who has played everywhere during his time at Arbroath.

“That is what our club is about. We do it for our team.”

It was the third meeting of the sides this season, with a win apiece prior to kick-off.

The bounce Caley Thistle have enjoyed under Duncan Ferguson certainly seems to be ebbing after a third defeat from four games.

Gold added: “We were unlucky against a very good Raith Rovers team on Wednesday and lost a goal in the dying seconds.

“We knocked our pan in and a draw would have been a fair result. That was a hard one to take.

“It was frustrating and you need to dig really deep to turn the corner.

“We got the three points today which is huge and will have Tam back next week. We just have to keep digging in and help the gaffer all we can.”