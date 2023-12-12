Arbroath’s Tam O’Brien gives first impressions of new boss ahead of taking on ‘flying’ Raith Rovers

Tam O’Brien says Saturday’s defeat to Morton sums up the last few weeks for Arbroath.

But the Red Lichties skipper is confident they can turn things around under their new manager.

Former Dundee and Dunfermline boss Jim McIntyre took charge of Arbroath for the first time against Morton.

It followed his appointment last week, the start of a new era after the departure of the SPFL’s longest-serving manager Dick Campbell.

O’Brien said that despite just one training session with the new boss, and a quick turnaround before their next match on Wednesday night at home to Raith Rovers, McIntyre is already making an impact.

“It’s well-publicised how much the old gaffer did for the club,” said O’Brien. “The change has happened, we’ve got a new gaffer in and he’s putting his mark on it.

“We’re all on board and we’re all working hard. It was a tough one to take on Saturday because in periods we did well.

“The goals we concede and the chances we have sum up the last X amount of weeks for us.

“The new gaffer has been in a week now, he’ll have his own ideas and as the weeks go you’ll see a different game plan. It’s only the first game he’s been in, we’ll see how the next few weeks go.

“We’ll have one training session and then Raith on Wednesday. They’re flying high, so it’ll be another tough game. We’ve just got to try and do our best.”

Tam O’Brien: New boss set out vision for Arbroath

McIntyre has built up a decent CV as a manager so far and will be hoping his experience, along with the infrastructure at Gayfield, will help to propel Arbroath up a tight Scottish Championship.

Being captain, O’Brien received a phone call from his new manager after he was appointed and McIntyre set out his “vision” for the club.

“He’s managed at good clubs,” said O’Brien. “He’s got us working hard and all the boys are buying into it. It’s a fresh change, the old gaffer was here for a long time.

“It’s different but the boys are taking it on board. It’s his first week in. Next few weeks you should hopefully, see some change and hopefully get some results with that.

“I spoke to him, he gave me a call when he first came in and he spoke of his vision. He spoke to all the boys about his vision, and we all buy into that.

“He’s now the gaffer. The past is the past and we have to go forward. As a club we go forward and hopefully that comes with results.”