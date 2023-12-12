Arbroath’s Tam O’Brien gives first impressions of new boss ahead of taking on ‘flying’ Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath’s Tam O’Brien gives first impressions of new boss ahead of taking on ‘flying’ Raith Rovers

Jim McIntyre took charge at Gayfield for the first time on Saturday.

By Craig Cairns
Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien.
Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien. Image: SNS.

Tam O’Brien says Saturday’s defeat to Morton sums up the last few weeks for Arbroath.

But the Red Lichties skipper is confident they can turn things around under their new manager.

Former Dundee and Dunfermline boss Jim McIntyre took charge of Arbroath for the first time against Morton.

It followed his appointment last week, the start of a new era after the departure of the SPFL’s longest-serving manager Dick Campbell.

O’Brien said that despite just one training session with the new boss, and a quick turnaround before their next match on Wednesday night at home to Raith Rovers, McIntyre is already making an impact.

The games come thick and fast for Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS.

“It’s well-publicised how much the old gaffer did for the club,” said O’Brien. “The change has happened, we’ve got a new gaffer in and he’s putting his mark on it.

“We’re all on board and we’re all working hard. It was a tough one to take on Saturday because in periods we did well.

“The goals we concede and the chances we have sum up the last X amount of weeks for us.

“The new gaffer has been in a week now, he’ll have his own ideas and as the weeks go you’ll see a different game plan. It’s only the first game he’s been in, we’ll see how the next few weeks go.

“We’ll have one training session and then Raith on Wednesday. They’re flying high, so it’ll be another tough game. We’ve just got to try and do our best.”

Tam O’Brien: New boss set out vision for Arbroath

McIntyre has built up a decent CV as a manager so far and will be hoping his experience, along with the infrastructure at Gayfield, will help to propel Arbroath up a tight Scottish Championship.

Being captain, O’Brien received a phone call from his new manager after he was appointed and McIntyre set out his “vision” for the club.

Arbroath captain Tam O’Brien. Image: SNS.

“He’s managed at good clubs,” said O’Brien. “He’s got us working hard and all the boys are buying into it. It’s a fresh change, the old gaffer was here for a long time.

“It’s different but the boys are taking it on board. It’s his first week in. Next few weeks you should hopefully, see some change and hopefully get some results with that.

“I spoke to him, he gave me a call when he first came in and he spoke of his vision. He spoke to all the boys about his vision, and we all buy into that.

“He’s now the gaffer. The past is the past and we have to go forward. As a club we go forward and hopefully that comes with results.”

