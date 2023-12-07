Why Cove Rangers sacking shouldn’t define new Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre

New Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre has built up a decent pedigree as a manager, despite how it ended at his previous club.

Following a 6-1 humbling by Inverness on January 2, McIntyre was let go by Cove Rangers at the start of this year.

The former Dundee, Ross County and Dunfermline boss had lost just two of his previous nine matches and Cove would go on to win just one of their next 15.

During that run, they suffered many heavy defeats – including a 6-0, a 6-1, a 5-0 and three 3-0s – and it ultimately lead to their relegation from the Championship under Paul Hartley.

McIntyre had been out of management since, but earlier this week was unveiled as replacement for long-serving legend Dick Campbell at Arbroath.

Ups and downs of management

When McIntyre was sacked by Cove at the start of this year, the Aberdeen side were in eighth place in the Championship, four points clear of the relegation play-off spot and 10 points off the bottom.

As with most other managers, there have been spells in McIntyre’s career that haven’t gone to plan.

He was sacked by Dundee following relegation from the Scottish Premiership in 2019.

But before that, he won the Scottish Football Writers’ Manager of the Year award in 2016 after leading unfancied Ross County to a Scottish League Cup victory.

The managers to collect the award since are Brendan Rodgers, Neil Lennon, Ange Postecogliou, Steven Gerrard and Steve Clarke twice.

McIntyre started as player-manager at Dunfermline and led the Pars to the First Division title and promotion to the top flight.

After that, he had a spell as a coach under Derek McInnes at Bristol City before taking up the reigns at Queen of the South.

His work in Dumfries alerted County who moved to appoint McIntyre after just 15 months with the Doonhamers.

Arbroath’s unbeaten run versus Morton

McIntyre’s first challenge as Arbroath boss comes from bottom of the table Morton, who he has a decent record against.

As a manager, he has faced the Ton 21 times, winning 12 and losing seven.

He will be hoping that fact – along with the Smokies’ recent record against Dougie Imrie’s side – will be a recipe for success.

Arbroath are on a 13-match unbeaten run against Morton, stretching back to January 2020, chalking up seven draws and six wins.

The meeting between the sides earlier in the season was Arbroath’s first win of the current league campaign and kick-started a run of five straight Championship victories.

Arbroath go into Saturday’s match on a run of six consecutive defeats, conceding 20 goals along the way.

Though a win could potentially lift them three places up the table – above three sides that they have a game in hand over.