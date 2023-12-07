Why Cove Rangers sacking shouldn’t define new Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Cove Rangers sacking shouldn’t define new Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre

The new Red Lichties manager has built up a good CV since hanging up his boots.

New Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre left Cove Rangers at the start of the year. Image: SNS.
New Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre left Cove Rangers at the start of the year. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

New Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre has built up a decent pedigree as a manager, despite how it ended at his previous club.

Following a 6-1 humbling by Inverness on January 2, McIntyre was let go by Cove Rangers at the start of this year.

The former Dundee, Ross County and Dunfermline boss had lost just two of his previous nine matches and Cove would go on to win just one of their next 15.

During that run, they suffered many heavy defeats – including a 6-0, a 6-1, a 5-0 and three 3-0s – and it ultimately lead to their relegation from the Championship under Paul Hartley.

Cove Rangers’ results immediately after Jim McIntyre was sacked. Image: Soccerway.

McIntyre had been out of management since, but earlier this week was unveiled as replacement for long-serving legend Dick Campbell at Arbroath.

Ups and downs of management

When McIntyre was sacked by Cove at the start of this year, the Aberdeen side were in eighth place in the Championship, four points clear of the relegation play-off spot and 10 points off the bottom.

Last season’s Scottish Championship table when Jim McIntyre was sacked versus the final table. Images: FitbaStats.

As with most other managers, there have been spells in McIntyre’s career that haven’t gone to plan.

He was sacked by Dundee following relegation from the Scottish Premiership in 2019.

But before that, he won the Scottish Football Writers’ Manager of the Year award in 2016 after leading unfancied Ross County to a Scottish League Cup victory.

The managers to collect the award since are Brendan Rodgers, Neil Lennon, Ange Postecogliou, Steven Gerrard and Steve Clarke twice.

McIntyre started as player-manager at Dunfermline and led the Pars to the First Division title and promotion to the top flight.

After that, he had a spell as a coach under Derek McInnes at Bristol City before taking up the reigns at Queen of the South.

New Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre won the League Cup with Ross County. Image: SNS.

His work in Dumfries alerted County who moved to appoint McIntyre after just 15 months with the Doonhamers.

Arbroath’s unbeaten run versus Morton

McIntyre’s first challenge as Arbroath boss comes from bottom of the table Morton, who he has a decent record against.

As a manager, he has faced the Ton 21 times, winning 12 and losing seven.

He will be hoping that fact – along with the Smokies’ recent record against Dougie Imrie’s side – will be a recipe for success.

Arbroath are on a 13-match unbeaten run against Morton, stretching back to January 2020, chalking up seven draws and six wins.

The meeting between the sides earlier in the season was Arbroath’s first win of the current league campaign and kick-started a run of five straight Championship victories.

Arbroath go into Saturday’s match on a run of six consecutive defeats, conceding 20 goals along the way.

Though a win could potentially lift them three places up the table – above three sides that they have a game in hand over.

Conversation