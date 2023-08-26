Morton 0 Arbroath 3: Lichties get their first win of the season as they make it 13th time unlucky for Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morton 0 Arbroath 3: Lichties get their first win of the season as they make it 13th time unlucky for Morton

Arbroath turned in their best display of the season as they cruised to their third straight victory in Greenock.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath took on Morton in Greenock. Image: SNS
Arbroath took on Morton in Greenock. Image: SNS

Arbroath got their first league win of the season in emphatic style – as they extended their unbeaten run over Morton to 13 games.

Dick Campbell’s men dominated from start to finish as a Michael McKenna penalty an Iain Wilson own goal and Joao Balde effort gave them a 3-0 win.

In truth, they could have won by a far more comfortable margin as they found their form on their happy hunting ground.

Arbroath had won 2-1 on their last two visits to Morton.

Arbroath FC manager Dick Campbell at Gayfield.
Dick Campbell watched Arbroath cruise to victory over Morton. Image: SNS.

On both occasions,  McKenna was the goal hero and he was declared fit – following a rib injury scare – before the game.

But a run of three straight league defeats meant Arbroath travelled to Greenock with their confidence dented.

Dick Campbell made four changes to his starting line-up from the defeat at Queen’s Park.

In came Craig Slater, Ryan Dow, Kenan Dunnwald-Turan and Jay Bird.

Joao Balde, Leighton McIntosh, Jermain Hylton and Mark Stowe all dropped to the bench.

Michael McKenna was declared fit for Arbroath’s trip to Morton. Image: SNS

And it was fit-again McKenna who almost opened the scoring in nine minutes.

A stunning 25 yard free-kick was turned round by ex-Raith Rovers  and Hearts keeper Jamie MacDonald.

From the resultant Slater corner, MacDonald blocked Aaron Steele’s goalbound header.

But the goal their early play so richly deserved came from the penalty spot on 19 minutes.

Ryan Dow’s low strike was handled by Kirk Broadfoot in the box and McKenna stepped up to plant the spot-kick in the bottom corner.

Arbroath take early lead at Morton

MacDonald then blocked a long range effort from Turan as Arbroath continued to dominate.

Dow then wasted a golden chance to make it 2-0 as Arbroath’s counter attack saw them go 3 on 1.

McKenna played him in and he had time and space inside box but blasted over.

Arbroath were so dominant in the opening period that they could have comfortably been four goals to the good at the break.

Morton, in fairness, did have plenty of corners but rarely threatened.

Jay Bird was forced off injured for Arbroath at Morton. Image: SNS.

Their best chance, until this point, came in 49 minutes as a Steven Boyd header landed on the roof of the net.

Arbroath suffered a double blow as Bird and Gold both came off injured.

And Derek Gaston kept them ahead with a stunning fingertip save to deny Robbie Muirhead from 20 yards.

But it was Arbroath who struck again on 72 minutes.

Sub McIntosh was about to meet a Slater corner when Iain Wilson’s miscued a clearance into his own net.

And sub Balde made sure of the win as he drilled low into the net from 10 yards.

Arbroath team & starman

Gaston 7, Steele 7, Stewart 7, Little 8, O’Brien 8, Slater 8, Gold 8 (Balde 65, 4), McKenna 9, Dunnwald-Turan 8 (Hylton 73, 4) , Bird 7 (McIntosh 62, 4), Dow 7. Subs: Adams, McIntosh, Jacobs, Stowe, Norey, Hylton, Balde.

Starman

There were far too many contenders for this award. It was by far Slater and Turan’s best displays in an Arbroath shirt.

But McKenna was a real difference maker and he gave Alan Power the runaround.

