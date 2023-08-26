Morton 0 Arbroath 3: Lichties get their first win of the season as they make it 13th time unlucky for Morton

Arbroath got their first league win of the season in emphatic style – as they extended their unbeaten run over Morton to 13 games.

Dick Campbell’s men dominated from start to finish as a Michael McKenna penalty an Iain Wilson own goal and Joao Balde effort gave them a 3-0 win.

In truth, they could have won by a far more comfortable margin as they found their form on their happy hunting ground.

Arbroath had won 2-1 on their last two visits to Morton.

On both occasions, McKenna was the goal hero and he was declared fit – following a rib injury scare – before the game.

But a run of three straight league defeats meant Arbroath travelled to Greenock with their confidence dented.

Dick Campbell made four changes to his starting line-up from the defeat at Queen’s Park.

In came Craig Slater, Ryan Dow, Kenan Dunnwald-Turan and Jay Bird.

Joao Balde, Leighton McIntosh, Jermain Hylton and Mark Stowe all dropped to the bench.

And it was fit-again McKenna who almost opened the scoring in nine minutes.

A stunning 25 yard free-kick was turned round by ex-Raith Rovers and Hearts keeper Jamie MacDonald.

From the resultant Slater corner, MacDonald blocked Aaron Steele’s goalbound header.

But the goal their early play so richly deserved came from the penalty spot on 19 minutes.

Ryan Dow’s low strike was handled by Kirk Broadfoot in the box and McKenna stepped up to plant the spot-kick in the bottom corner.

Arbroath take early lead at Morton

MacDonald then blocked a long range effort from Turan as Arbroath continued to dominate.

Dow then wasted a golden chance to make it 2-0 as Arbroath’s counter attack saw them go 3 on 1.

McKenna played him in and he had time and space inside box but blasted over.

Arbroath were so dominant in the opening period that they could have comfortably been four goals to the good at the break.

Morton, in fairness, did have plenty of corners but rarely threatened.

Their best chance, until this point, came in 49 minutes as a Steven Boyd header landed on the roof of the net.

Arbroath suffered a double blow as Bird and Gold both came off injured.

And Derek Gaston kept them ahead with a stunning fingertip save to deny Robbie Muirhead from 20 yards.

But it was Arbroath who struck again on 72 minutes.

Sub McIntosh was about to meet a Slater corner when Iain Wilson’s miscued a clearance into his own net.

And sub Balde made sure of the win as he drilled low into the net from 10 yards.

Arbroath team & starman

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞-𝐮𝐩! Campbell makes four changes for Arbroath today with Dow, Slater, Dünnwald-Turan and Bird in the starting XI. A familiar back line will look to hault any threat from Greenock Morton today.🧱 Mon The Lichties!#ArbroathFCLive pic.twitter.com/ltlktif7at — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) August 26, 2023

Gaston 7, Steele 7, Stewart 7, Little 8, O’Brien 8, Slater 8, Gold 8 (Balde 65, 4), McKenna 9, Dunnwald-Turan 8 (Hylton 73, 4) , Bird 7 (McIntosh 62, 4), Dow 7. Subs: Adams, McIntosh, Jacobs, Stowe, Norey, Hylton, Balde.

Starman

There were far too many contenders for this award. It was by far Slater and Turan’s best displays in an Arbroath shirt.

But McKenna was a real difference maker and he gave Alan Power the runaround.