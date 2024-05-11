St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson grateful for Craig Levein’s faith and keen to show why he’s been talked up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson grateful for Craig Levein’s faith and keen to show why he’s been talked up

MacPherson has been out of action for months.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.

Cammy MacPherson was talked up by Craig Levein just before his latest long-term lay-off and he’s been talked up now that the St Johnstone manager has at last been able to pick the injury-plagued midfielder.

Now the former St Mirren man is determined to show that the Perth boss is right to put his faith in him, with Saints’ Premiership status on the line.

“It’s always good to hear that a manager likes you,” said MacPherson.

“I’d been training well after he came to the club.

“We then played a friendly and I was starting to feel fit. He could obviously see that.

“Then it happened again, so it was a real blow.

“But during the injury, him and Kirky (Andy Kirk) have been really good with me – taking time to speak to me every couple of days to keep me involved.

Andy Kirk with Craig Levein.
Andy Kirk with Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

“Coming back from injury, you’ve got that wee period after you get back training for about a week or two you start to feel a bit leggy again.

“So wee, nice comments give you a boost.

“I’ve had a few managers say that about me now, so I need to actually get out there and prove them right.

“I’m only just back from injury after being out for a long time again.

“So I’m not going to pile pressure on myself but I’ve still got expectations that I want to perform when I get the chance.”

Pittodrie return

MacPherson’s half-hour contribution off the bench at Aberdeen last weekend didn’t help his team pick up any points.

But it did prove worthwhile from an individual point of view.

“I felt good fitness-wise after Aberdeen,” he said. “I’ve got a good base.

“But it’s match fitness that is the real killer when you get back. No training can replicate that.”

Cammy MacPherson challenges Graeme Shinnie.
Cammy MacPherson challenges Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.

MacPherson believes the Perth dressing room can take heart from the fact they are still masters of their own destiny in their head to head with Ross County and from the experience of relegation escape acts in their squad.

“It’s three games,” he said. Still in our hands.

“If we win all three, then there’s nothing Ross County can do about that.

“That’s the mindset we’ve got to have.

“We can’t be looking at Ross County and thinking they’re picking up wins here and there.

“We’ve just got to focus on us at Livingston and then play them on Wednesday. We need to set-up that game, get a positive result and get the momentum.

“There are a fair few of us who have been in this position before and pulled through it.

“That is only going to help us.

“We need to use that.

“Two years ago here, we had a couple of games where we knew that if we won then it didn’t really matter. We were already preparing for the play-offs.

“Now we’ve got the chance, with three games left, to get ourselves out of it.”

