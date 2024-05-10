St Johnstone need midfield control and Cammy MacPherson can help them seize it, says Craig Levein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone need midfield control and Cammy MacPherson can help them seize it, says Craig Levein

The former St Mirren player is back from a long injury lay-off.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein wants more control from his midfield.

And he believes Cammy MacPherson can help provide it.

The former St Mirren man’s time at McDiarmid Park has been severely impacted by one injury after another.

Levein has only been able to call on MacPherson in the last couple of matches – giving him a few minutes off the bench in the defeat to Hibs and then half-an-hour against Aberdeen last weekend.

There was real encouragement in the fact the 25-year-old posted impressive passing accuracy numbers of over 90% – the highest Saints player and the second highest on either team, behind Connor Barron.

Turning the ball over has been at the root of the recent slump in form after Levein’s side won at Easter Road.

And fixing that could be the key to an end-of-season revival.

St Johnstone boss: ‘We need that kind of player’

“Cammy is someone I believe can add a bit of control for us in the middle of the park,” said Levein.

“If you look at our games, we do a lot of good things but have been guilty of giving the ball away too much.

“Too much of our energy is spent scurrying, trying to get the ball back.

“If you look at our best performances or the best spells we have in games, a lot of it is when we have someone, like Graham Carey for example, who can bring a level of calmness to us.

“We need that kind of player, someone who can retain it and help us switch the play.

Cammy MacPherson challenges Graeme Shinnie.
St Johnstones’s Cammy MacPherson challenges Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.

“There have been moments in a lot of games where we’ve had spells of keeping the ball, very controlled.

“But we need more of those moments, more calmness when we’re in possession.

“It all feeds into each other, if you don’t have that control then it’s difficult to create chances by keeping the opponents penned in for a period of time.

“That’s where you create opportunities to score and that’s something we’ve been working on because we need to have more of a threat.”

Keltjens in midfield

Meanwhile, David Keltjens has played plenty of football as a midfielder in Israel.

And Levein is open to the idea of exploring that as an option next season.

“David can play in a number of positions and the middle of the park is something we’ll look at,” he said.

St Johnstone defender David Keltjens.
St Johnstone defender David Keltjens could be a consideration for midfield. Image: SNS.

“He’s got really good combative qualities.

“With getting Cammy back and Sven (Sprangler) coming back soon, we’ll have options in there, but I think maybe moving into next season that’s something we’d look at.

“That’s the kind of thing we’ll use pre-season games to assess.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone's season going down 'to the wire' isn't a shock or…
Sven Sprangler.
Sven Sprangler back in training at St Johnstone as Craig Levein assesses midfielder's comeback…
Tony Gallacher and Luke Robinson both missed the Aberdeen game and the season is over for one of the left-backs.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confirms Wigan defender Luke Robinson's season is over and…
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane is out of contract.
Chris Kane: Leaving St Johnstone would be 'sad' but I might have to
Drey Wright in action against Aberdeen.
Drey Wright: St Johnstone need to 'go for it' as they seek another Premiership…
The pressure is mounting on St Johnstone.
3 St Johnstone talking points as time for excuses is over and margin for…
Craig Levein is staying positive.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone can complete Premiership survival hat-trick in '3 winnable games'
The St Johnstone players react to a Benji Kimpioka shot cleared off the line.
Aberdeen 1-0 St Johnstone: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints lose…
Benji Kimpioka geos back to a ground that holds good memories.
Benji Kimpioka: St Johnstone were very good last time in Aberdeen but now they…
The St Johnstone ownership story could move on next week.
St Johnstone takeover by Adam Webb could get SFA and EFL approval as early…

Conversation