Sven Sprangler back in training at St Johnstone as Craig Levein assesses midfielder’s comeback chances

Sven Sprangler is back training at St Johnstone and looks in the sort of shape that will enable him to return before the season is finished.

Saints only have three games left in their Premiership campaign – with the potential of a couple of play-off matches after that, of course.

Having a natural defensive midfielder available will be a huge boost for Craig Levein and his squad, with the decision not to get the Austrian’s knee operated on looking like a wise one.

“Sven is back with us and started training on Monday,” said Levein.

“He’s at the point where he’s completely physio-free so he’s been out there doing some straight-line running.

“Sven is a fit guy anyway so I’m hopeful we’ll see him before the end of the season.

“He’s done a lot of rehab work back in Austria.

“He went home to a top facility and has had a really intensive treatment plan.

“It has been good for him to get over there to somewhere he knows and work on getting back as quickly as possible.

“Sven is an experienced player who knows his body, so he will be able to tell us when he’s ready to come back.”

Sven Sprangler ‘gets about the field’ says St Johnstone boss

Sprangler’s energy and physical presence have been missed over the last seven weeks.

Other central midfielders bring different attributes but there has been no like for like replacement available to Levein.

“Sven’s aggressive and gets about the field, so he’ll add something when he’s back,” he said.

“I was pleased with him before he got injured.

“He’d had to wait to get back into the team and was doing well.

“Then he picked up his injury at Celtic Park, which was really unlucky for him and for us.

“Sven has played at a good level, he’s played in big European games for his previous clubs.

“Getting someone like him back, and someone like Drey (Wright) who is a proven player at this level, helps everyone.

“The more people you have in the team who have been over the course before and know what it’s all about the better.”

Wright made his first start in six months at Pittodrie on Saturday – and declared himself ready for a full 90 minutes after it – while Cammy MacPherson got half-an-hour off the bench and didn’t look off the pace.

“Getting Sven, Drey and Cammy back into it will be positive,” Levein added.

“Two haven’t played all season, really, and Sven has been out for a couple of months just at a time where he was coming on to a game.

“The addition of the three players gives us something extra to add to what we have.

“It’s almost like a window has opened and we’ve been able to bring in reinforcements.

“They’re all players I believe are able to help us so seeing them come back is a real positive.”