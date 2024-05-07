Sven Sprangler back in training at St Johnstone as Craig Levein assesses midfielder’s comeback chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Sven Sprangler back in training at St Johnstone as Craig Levein assesses midfielder’s comeback chances

The Austrian has been out for nearly two months.

By Eric Nicolson
Sven Sprangler.
Sven Sprangler could soon be back in the St Johnstone side. Image: SNS.

Sven Sprangler is back training at St Johnstone and looks in the sort of shape that will enable him to return before the season is finished.

Saints only have three games left in their Premiership campaign – with the potential of a couple of play-off matches after that, of course.

Having a natural defensive midfielder available will be a huge boost for Craig Levein and his squad, with the decision not to get the Austrian’s knee operated on looking like a wise one.

“Sven is back with us and started training on Monday,” said Levein.

“He’s at the point where he’s completely physio-free so he’s been out there doing some straight-line running.

Sven Sprangler makes a trademark tackle.
Sven Sprangler makes a trademark tackle. Image: SNS.

“Sven is a fit guy anyway so I’m hopeful we’ll see him before the end of the season.

“He’s done a lot of rehab work back in Austria.

“He went home to a top facility and has had a really intensive treatment plan.

“It has been good for him to get over there to somewhere he knows and work on getting back as quickly as possible.

“Sven is an experienced player who knows his body, so he will be able to tell us when he’s ready to come back.”

Sven Sprangler ‘gets about the field’ says St Johnstone boss

Sprangler’s energy and physical presence have been missed over the last seven weeks.

Other central midfielders bring different attributes but there has been no like for like replacement available to Levein.

“Sven’s aggressive and gets about the field, so he’ll add something when he’s back,” he said.

“I was pleased with him before he got injured.

“He’d had to wait to get back into the team and was doing well.

“Then he picked up his injury at Celtic Park, which was really unlucky for him and for us.

“Sven has played at a good level, he’s played in big European games for his previous clubs.

“Getting someone like him back, and someone like Drey (Wright) who is a proven player at this level, helps everyone.

“The more people you have in the team who have been over the course before and know what it’s all about the better.”

Drey Wright in action.
Drey Wright in action. Image: SNS.

Wright made his first start in six months at Pittodrie on Saturday – and declared himself ready for a full 90 minutes after it – while Cammy MacPherson got half-an-hour off the bench and didn’t look off the pace.

“Getting Sven, Drey and Cammy back into it will be positive,” Levein added.

“Two haven’t played all season, really, and Sven has been out for a couple of months just at a time where he was coming on to a game.

“The addition of the three players gives us something extra to add to what we have.

“It’s almost like a window has opened and we’ve been able to bring in reinforcements.

“They’re all players I believe are able to help us so seeing them come back is a real positive.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Tony Gallacher and Luke Robinson both missed the Aberdeen game and the season is over for one of the left-backs.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confirms Wigan defender Luke Robinson's season is over and…
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane is out of contract.
Chris Kane: Leaving St Johnstone would be 'sad' but I might have to
Drey Wright in action against Aberdeen.
Drey Wright: St Johnstone need to 'go for it' as they seek another Premiership…
The pressure is mounting on St Johnstone.
3 St Johnstone talking points as time for excuses is over and margin for…
Craig Levein is staying positive.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone can complete Premiership survival hat-trick in '3 winnable games'
The St Johnstone players react to a Benji Kimpioka shot cleared off the line.
Aberdeen 1-0 St Johnstone: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints lose…
Benji Kimpioka geos back to a ground that holds good memories.
Benji Kimpioka: St Johnstone were very good last time in Aberdeen but now they…
The St Johnstone ownership story could move on next week.
St Johnstone takeover by Adam Webb could get SFA and EFL approval as early…
Investment will be needed at McDiarmid Park.
JIM SPENCE: Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb will need to get a…
Eve Muirhead is hoping a new owner at St Johnstone will work out well for the club she supports.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Informed decisions will be key for a new St Johnstone owner

Conversation