Elizabeth McDiarmid MBE was champion of Perthshire Gaelic world

The Gaelic world in Perthshire is mourning the loss of one of its leading

champions following the death of Elizabeth McDiarmid of Shenlarich,

Lawers near Aberfeldy.

Elizabeth, who was 92, worked tirelessly throughout her whole life to promote the Gaelic language and culture of Highland Perthshire.

Her dedication saw her recognised with an MBE for services to the Gaelic language in the 1998 New Year’s Honours List.

And through her formidable presence on the area committee of An Comunn Gàidhealach, she helped to establish Gaelic education in Breadalbane Academy, as well as ensuring that Gaelic was taught in the feeder schools.

This was followed by the establishment of the very successful Gaelic medium education unit in the primary department.

For many years, Elizabeth was an active member of the Lochtayside branch of An Comunn Gàidhealach. She also served as secretary for much of that time.

The branch’s traditional ceilidhs in the nearby Fearnan Hall were renowned across Scotland. And Elizabeth would invite the cream of the crop to perform.

She was not someone who took “No” for an answer very easily, and was always quick to secure the attendance of the new Mod gold medallists.

The ceilidhs were always thoroughly enjoyed by participants and spectators alike and raised significant funds for the branch.

Elizabeth McDiarmid played key role in Aberfeldy Mod success

Elizabeth took over as secretary of the then Perthshire Provincial Mod (the Aberfeldy Mod) in 1966.

In 1969, it was extended eastwards to include Angus and Dundee and became the Perthshire and Angus Provincial Mod – one of the largest provincial Mods outside Glasgow.

In 1973, it became a two-day event with the junior competitions on Friday and seniors

on Saturday.

Elizabeth stepped down from her role as secretary in 2005 but always maintained a close interest in the event.

In 2023, the Perthshire and Angus Provincial Mod celebrated its 100th anniversary and

Elizabeth’s part in its history was acknowledged with much admiration, affection and appreciation.

Choir excelled with pair’s support

In 1967, in partnership with local Breadalbane Academy music teacher Jimmy Scott, Elizabeth formed the Aberfeldy and District Gaelic choir and became its first Gaelic tutor.

There was immediate success when the choir came second to Carradale in the Sheriff McMaster Trophy.

The choir went on to lift the trophy in each of the three succeeding years.

In 1971, the choir moved up to the Margrat Duncan competition. This required members of the principally non-Gaelic speaking choir to learn the language and pass the spoken Gaelic test.

Elizabeth’s and Jimmy’s teaching skills were successful and the choir won the competition with the highest marks in both Gaelic and music.

Aberfeldy Gaelic Choir went on to win it again in 1973. They also won the John McNicol Memorial Trophy for Gaelic in 1974 and 1975.

In 1977, Aberfeldy entered a male voice choir at the National Mod in Golspie winning the Mull and Iona Shield and the Glen Ballachulish Trophy.

Elizabeth McDiarmid had lifelong love of Gaelic

Elizabeth decided to retire from her role with the choir after the National Mod in Stornoway in 1979. But she maintained a keen interest in the choir’s performances and successes throughout her life.

Such was her connection to the choir that members would disembark the bus outside her farm on Loch Tay on the way back from the Mod to serenade her with their competition pieces.

Elizabeth’s final days were spent in the Falls of Dochart Care Home in Killin.

And prior to performing at the Killin Music Festival in 2023, members of the Aberfeldy Gaelic Choir dropped in to entertain Elizabeth and her fellow residents.

She was delighted to be remembered by the choir and obviously enjoyed the Gaelic entertainment.

Her funeral will take place on Saturday May 18 in Fortingall Church, followed by her burial at the cemetery in the old village of Lawers.

• John Duff is president of Aberfeldy Gaelic Choir