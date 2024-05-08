Elizabeth McDiarmid MBE was champion of Perthshire Gaelic world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Elizabeth McDiarmid MBE was champion of Perthshire Gaelic world

Elizabeth McDiarmid was a leading figure in the Aberfeldy Mod and Gaelic Choir.

By John Duff
Elizabeth McDiarmid smiling in smart blue outfit and hat
Elizabeth McDiarmid was made an MBE for her services to the Gaelic language. Image: Supplied.

The Gaelic world in Perthshire is mourning the loss of one of its leading
champions following the death of Elizabeth McDiarmid of Shenlarich,
Lawers near Aberfeldy.

Elizabeth, who was 92, worked tirelessly throughout her whole life to promote the Gaelic language and culture of Highland Perthshire.

Her dedication saw her recognised with an MBE for services to the Gaelic language in the 1998 New Year’s Honours List.

And through her formidable presence on the area committee of An Comunn Gàidhealach, she helped to establish Gaelic education in Breadalbane Academy, as well as ensuring that Gaelic was taught in the feeder schools.

This was followed by the establishment of the very successful Gaelic medium education unit in the primary department.

For many years, Elizabeth was an active member of the Lochtayside branch of An Comunn Gàidhealach. She also served as secretary for much of that time.

View of Loch Tay from Sron a'Chlachain, Killin.
All roads led to Loch Tay and Elizabeth McDiarmid’s ceilidhs at Fearnan Hall. Image: Shutterstock

The branch’s traditional ceilidhs in the nearby Fearnan Hall were renowned across Scotland. And Elizabeth would invite the cream of the crop to perform.

She was not someone who took “No” for an answer very easily, and was always quick to secure the attendance of the new Mod gold medallists.

The ceilidhs were always thoroughly enjoyed by participants and spectators alike and raised significant funds for the branch.

Elizabeth McDiarmid played key role in Aberfeldy Mod success

Elizabeth took over as secretary of the then Perthshire Provincial Mod (the Aberfeldy Mod) in 1966.

In 1969, it was extended eastwards to include Angus and Dundee and became the Perthshire and Angus Provincial Mod –  one of the largest provincial Mods outside Glasgow.

Young children in blue school uniforms raising arms for the camera at Aberfeldy Mod in 2019
The future of Gaelic? Blair Atholl Primary winners at the Perthshire and Angus Provincial Mod in Aberfeldy in 2019.

In 1973, it became a two-day event with the junior competitions on Friday and seniors
on Saturday.

Elizabeth stepped down from her role as secretary in 2005 but always maintained a close interest in the event.

In 2023, the Perthshire and Angus Provincial Mod celebrated its 100th anniversary and
Elizabeth’s part in its history was acknowledged with much admiration, affection and appreciation.

Choir excelled with pair’s support

In 1967, in partnership with local Breadalbane Academy music teacher Jimmy Scott, Elizabeth formed the Aberfeldy and District Gaelic choir and became its first Gaelic tutor.

There was immediate success when the choir came second to Carradale in the Sheriff McMaster Trophy.

Black and white photo of Aberfeldy and District Gaelic Choir in 1969 at the Aviemore National Mod with Gaelic Tutor, Elizabeth McDiarmid (back row left) and musical conductor, Jimmy Scott (back row right)
Aberfeldy and District Gaelic choir in 1969 at the Aviemore National Mod. Elizabeth McDiarmid is back row left and Jimmy Scott back row right. Image: Supplied.

The choir went on to lift the trophy in each of the three succeeding years.

In 1971, the choir moved up to the Margrat Duncan competition. This required members of the principally non-Gaelic speaking choir to learn the language and pass the spoken Gaelic test.

Elizabeth’s and Jimmy’s teaching skills were successful and the choir won the competition with the highest marks in both Gaelic and music.

Aberfeldy Gaelic Choir went on to win it again in 1973. They also won the John McNicol Memorial Trophy for Gaelic in 1974 and 1975.

In 1977, Aberfeldy entered a male voice choir at the National Mod in Golspie winning the Mull and Iona Shield and the Glen Ballachulish Trophy.

Elizabeth McDiarmid had lifelong love of Gaelic

Elizabeth decided to retire from her role with the choir after the National Mod in Stornoway in 1979. But she maintained a keen interest in the choir’s performances and successes throughout her life.

1991 photo of Aberfeldy Gaelic choir members in kilts and tartan skirts
Aberfeldy and District Gaelic Choir at the Mod in 1991. Image: DC Thomson.

Such was her connection to the choir that members would disembark the bus outside her farm on Loch Tay on the way back from the Mod to serenade her with their competition pieces.

Elizabeth’s final days were spent in the Falls of Dochart Care Home in Killin.

And prior to performing at the Killin Music Festival in 2023, members of the Aberfeldy Gaelic Choir dropped in to entertain Elizabeth and her fellow residents.

She was delighted to be remembered by the choir and obviously enjoyed the Gaelic entertainment.

Her funeral will take place on Saturday May 18 in Fortingall Church, followed by her burial at the cemetery in the old village of Lawers.

• John Duff is president of Aberfeldy Gaelic Choir

More from Obituaries

Joan Blue playing piano in black and white photo of Scottish country dance band quartet
Obituary: Joan Blue BEM was Scottish country dance music doyenne
Daphne Shah holding 100th birthday telegram from Queen
‘Scotland’s oldest coronavirus survivor’ dies at home in Perthshire aged 102
Joe Aitken on his way to the Bothy Ballad Champion of Champions title in Elgin in 2020.
Obituary: Joe Aitken of Kirriemuir was Scotland's undisputed bothy ballad king
Forbes Stephen has died aged 81.
Forbes Stephen: St Andrews golfer, Dunhill chief marshal and motor trade legend, dies aged…
Bruce Walker at work on the Antarctic expedition memorial which stands in Glen Prosen. Image: DC Thomson
Art legacy of Angus stone sculptor and glass engraver Bruce Walker
Ian Brown among members of Perth Rotary club
Obituary: Perth's 'Mr Badminton' Ian Brown devoted life to sport and city
The late Kenneth Maclean.
Kenneth Maclean obituary: ‘Inspirational’ former Perth Academy teacher
Colin Brown with the Farmington side he managed to Scottish Cup success. Image: DC Thomson
Colin Brown tributes paid by girls' football club 'Mr Forfar' founded
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Kishen Srinivasan obituary Picture shows; Kishen Srinivasan. N/A. Supplied by Srinivasan family Date; Unknown
Kishen Srinivasan: Tribute to former Dundee Institute of Technology faculty dean and avid golfer
Scott Williamson. Image: Williamson family.
Scott Williamson obituary: Former Blackadders chairman who regarded Dundee as home city

Conversation