Work of passionate Glenrothes community worker Rose Duncan lives on a year after her sudden death

The legacy of a “passionate” Fife community worker is continuing in her name a year after her sudden death.

Rose Duncan provided a lifeline for hundreds of people in Glenrothes during a decade of work.

And now her friends have set up a new charity to carry on her good work in the town and surrounding area.

The Rose Duncan Community Foundation officially launched on Tuesday with the donation of two community defibrillators.

Trustee Blue White said Rose was a hard act to follow but she is determined her name will live on.

“Rose was a force to be reckoned with. Her heart was absolutely in the right place,” she said.

“She was just so passionate about everything she did.

“And she wouldn’t let go until she got what was right for the person. She’s greatly missed.”

Foundation is picking up where Rose Duncan left off

Tributes poured in for Rose Duncan, who lost her fight for life days after she collapsed on May 23 last year.

She was best known as the manager of Collydean Neighbourhood Centre, in Glenrothes, where she worked for many years.

And her work involved helping to alleviate poverty, hunger and mental health issues.

She assisted with benefits checks, directed people to Glenrothes Foodbank and was involved in social prescribing.

This involved fundraising to ensure people on low incomes had access to things like exercise classes, massage and ear checks.

And Blue added: “We’re picking up where Rose sadly left off.

“Our plans are to do as much social prescribing as we can.

“Often people, instead of going to a doctor and getting medication, just need to go out and meet people and do something.”

Call for more volunteers to help with community work

The Rose Duncan Community Foundation is made up of trustees Blue, Liz Green, Inspector Kirk Donnelly and Fife Council officer Graeme Donaldson, all of whom worked closely with Rose.

They are still fundraising for permanent premises. However, they plan to make use of various community buildings in the meantime.

Rose was working on installing community defibrillators when she died.

They were provided by St John’s Scotland, using money donated by the police.

One will be mobile, based in a police car, while the other is installed at Leslie Community Pantry.

Meanwhile, the foundation is still seeking volunteers and is holding a meeting at Cadham Neighbourhood Centre on Friday evening.

Anyone interested is asked to call 07864 936 497 between 9am and 5pm.