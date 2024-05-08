Ardmel Group purchases Fife precision engineering company in latest expansion move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ardmel Group purchases Fife precision engineering company in latest expansion move

Ardemel Group acquired AD Precision, who have become Ardmel Precision, and will be based in Glenrothes.

By Paul Malik
Sam Fernando, Ardmel Group sales director, in their Fife factory.
Sam Fernando, Ardmel Group sales director, in their Fife factory.

Fife engineering firm Ardmel group has announced the acquisition of AD Precision.

The Glenrothes-based company specialise in machinery and seam sealing tapes for products in the clothing, electronics and automobile industries.

Engineers from fellow-Fifers AD Precision will now be headquartered in Ardmel’s new Glenrothes facility. They have been renamed as Ardmel Precision.

Ardmel Group also encompasses Keela Outdoors and Ilasco Manufacturing.

The newly acquired company has expertise in manufacturing small, intricate prototype batches as well as large-scale production runs.

It is the largest deal in Ardmel’s 50-year history, with the purchase fee remaining confidential for commercial reasons.

John Trolland, of AD Precision, will become a director at Ardmel Group.

The deal was finalised in May.

Machines, outdoor jackets and pants

Founded in 1973, Ardmel has progressed as a special purpose automated machine manufacturer, and made machines for companies including BMW, Levis and Skandvik.

Ardmel also produces bonding machines, lasers, strip cutters, and testing equipment  to manufacturers in more than 70 countries globally.

John Trolland, who has been named as a director of Fife’s Ardmel Group following their acquisition of AD Precision. Image: Ardmel Group.

As well as outdoor clothing and car materials, the group is involved in the manufacturer of intimates and underwear.

During the pandemic, the firm doubled its workforce and moved to new premises to create 500,000 gowns for the NHS.

In 2021, they expanded their workforce to over 100 and opened a 930-square-metre factory in Glenrothes.

The workforce has fluctuated in the interim, with around 70 employees now working with the group.

Samantha Fernando, sales director, said the purchase allowed Ardmel to offer precision engineering on a micrometre scale — around a hairsbreadth — for the first time.

“This is an incredibly exciting acquisition.

“Some of the machinery AD Precision work with is fascinating, it is incredibly high precision, technically difficult work.

Sam Fernando, Keela sales director

“They work to incredibly accurate design specifications.

“This in turn allows us as a group to venture into different markets.

“We can offer even more high quality product to clients across the world.

“There will be a lot of cross-idea thinking between our two teams now, and innovation can flourish as the two teams come together.”

Ms Fernando noted that for the garment production side of the company, business was booming.

“I know I say this almost every year, but the past twelve months have been some of our best.

“But it is a tough market, in engineering.

“And this high level of investment is how we will secure our company for the future.

“We have taken the decision to invest, even while things are tough.

“It is difficult, but we are trying to think outside the box to secure the future.”

Acquisition a ‘step toward advancement’

Ruwan Fernando, Ardmel Group operations director said: “We are truly excited to welcome Ardmel Precision into our ever-growing portfolio of companies and continue to expand our expertise across the automotive and apparel sectors.

“As a business, we always strive to push the boundaries of innovation in our industry, and the acquisition of AD Precision is yet another step towards the advancement of our technologies.

“Their expertise, ambition, and focus to deliver high-quality solutions perfectly align with our values and will play a significant in our mission to provide a superior service to our clients worldwide.”

