Badenoch tells firms to quit political activism and focus on the business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Badenoch tells firms to quit political activism and focus on the business

By Press Association
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch has told firms to focus on delivering for customers rather than “activism or political causes”.

She said there was a “creeping – and counter-productive – politicisation” of business.

Ms Badenoch said some firms’ well-meaning “equality, diversity and inclusion” initiatives “divide, rather than unify”.

The Business Secretary was speaking in support of a research programme by the Policy Exchange think tank on the issue.

A Deltapoll survey for the think tank found 50% of people thought businesses had become “too concerned with taking political positions on contested issues”, with 14% disagreeing – the remainder either did not agree or disagree, or did not know.

The polling indicated that 75% of people believe that companies should hire on merit, regardless of race or gender, instead of seeking to create a diverse team.

The centre-right think tank’s project will “methodically document and address the role and influence of social and ideological considerations on contemporary business”, particularly “at the expense of shareholder and wider society interests”.

Policy Exchange highlighted examples such as the debanking row, ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s criticism of the Government over asylum policies and coffee chain Costa’s mural showing a transgender person with mastectomy scars sipping a drink on one of its express vans.

Ms Badenoch said: “Policy Exchange’s findings confirm what I know to be true from talking to people who run businesses, work in them, and buy from them.

“The public want the focus of business to be on delivering great products and services, not activism or political causes – which repel as many people as they attract.

“Overwhelmingly, people want companies to recruit on merit, selecting the best person for the job without regard to race or gender, rather than social engineering to create ‘diverse teams’.”

Earlier this year, an independent panel appointed by Ms Badenoch found businesses are implementing diversity and inclusion initiatives without an evidence base.

Ms Badenoch said: “As the recent Inclusion at Work Panel showed, many well-meaning ‘equality, diversity and inclusion’ initiatives divide rather than unify, and undermine organisational goals.

“They are based on speculative and contested theories with limited evidence of impact.

“Policy Exchange’s programme is a timely and welcome contribution to document the creeping – and counter-productive – politicisation of our business environment.

“I am committed to working with businesses on effective ways to foster economic growth, and also on this Government’s Inclusive Britain goals – smarter ways to achieve true equality of opportunity.”

Policy Exchange senior research fellow Lara Brown said: “Customers do not believe that businesses need to demonstrate commitment to progressive principles and do not make spending decisions based on the political statements of retailers.

“Employees are also negatively affected by the politicisation of business, with many sceptical about workplace schemes tailored towards equality, diversity and inclusion.”