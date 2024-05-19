Woman, 22, charged after two-vehicle crash in Dunfermline

A 22-year-old woman has been charged after a two-vehicle crash in Dunfermline.

The crash happened in the early hours of Saturday on Holyrood Place.

The occupants of both vehicles were checked by paramedics on the scene.

Police arrested one of the drivers in connection with road traffic offences.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.45am on Saturday, May 18, officers attended a two-vehicle crash on Holyrood Place, Dunfermline.

“The occupants of the vehicles were checked by paramedics at the scene.

“One of the drivers, a 22-year-old woman, was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”