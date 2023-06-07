Tributes pour in following sudden death of ‘amazing’ Glenrothes community worker Rose Duncan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been pouring in for “selfless” Fife community worker Rose Duncan, who has died suddenly at the age of 62.

Rose provided a lifeline for hundreds of people in Glenrothes during decades of support work in the town.

Best known as manager of Collydean Neighbourhood Centre for many years, Rose has been described as a force of nature who was passionate about helping others.

Latterly, she ran the Brighter Futures Health Hub set up by Cadham Pharmacy during lockdown.

Son Mark said: “She changed a lot of people’s lives and made a huge impact on many people.

“I would like my mum to be remembered for all the amazing stuff she did for charity and the community.

“That’s where her true calling was and she lived for it.”

‘Her legacy will live on forever’

Rose Duncan’s work involved helping to alleviate poverty, hunger and mental health issues.

She assisted with benefit checks, directed people to Glenrothes Foodbank and was the first to offer a Glenrothes base to Andy’s Man Club.

She was also heavily involved with Freuchie Cricket Club where she was instrumental in securing lottery funding and ensuring members had a voice.

Her death was announced by Cadham Pharmacy on Monday.

It is with great sadness I am letting you all know that the amazing Rose Duncan has sadly passed away this morning .Our… Posted by Cadham Pharmacy Health Centre and Travel Clinic on Monday, 5 June 2023

Pharmacist Bernadette Brown said: “Rose gave joy, happiness and advice and was there supporting so many people in so many ways.

“Her legacy will live on forever.”

Bernadette, who worked closely with Rose, described her as unselfish and funny.

“She would dress up as the Easter Bunny and she would be the first to be Santa’s helper,” she said.

“She would turn fundraising into fun and if there was ever an injustice she would help.”

Rose Duncan: ‘A force to be reckoned with’

Andy’s Man Club Glenrothes described Rose as “a pillar of the community who did so much for so many people and truly saved lives”.

And Glenrothes Foodbank added: “We are deeply saddened to hear our friend Rose has passed away – a truly selfless soul and a force to be reckoned with.”

Freuchie Cricket Club also paid tribute, saying Rose was a staunch supporter and friend for many years.

Bernadette said there had also been a huge reaction from the community following the news of Rose Duncan’s death.

“We’ve had countless cards and flowers handed in with some beautiful words,” she said.

Rose, who lived in Freuchie, is survived by three sons – Mark, Ryan and Dale.

She also had four grandchildren, Chloe, Jamie, Skylar and Kai.