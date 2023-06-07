Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Kieran Inglis ‘excited’ to join Forfar boss Ray McKinnon – as he bids emotional farewell to Brechin City

Inglis has left Highland League champions Brechin, as the last remaining player from the squad that were relegated in 2021, to join Forfar.

By Ewan Smith
Kieran Inglis has joined Forfar from Brechin City. Image: SNS / Brechin City FC
Kieran Inglis’ last act as a Brechin City player was to dispatch a penalty in a pyramid play-off shoot-out loss to Spartans.

Inglis went from the extreme high of a Highland League title success to the desperate low of failing to help City return to League Two.

It has been a rollercoaster journey for Inglis at Brechin since joining them from Dundee United four years ago.

Two bottom placed finishes in League Two ultimately resulted in relegation in 2021 after a play-off defeat to Kelty Hearts.

He stayed on after that relegation and was the last remaining member of the squad that went down, helping them to Highland League glory earlier this year.

Brechin revival

Kieran Inglis enjoyed the scenes at Buckie as Brechin won the Highland League. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media.

Inglis was determined to stay on and take Brechin back up.

But after 32 goals and 17 assists in 122 games for Brechin, the time is right for Inglis to head to Forfar.

“When we won the title I was on a real high,” said Inglis.

“Two weeks later, I was devastated. Totally shattered. Football has a way of bringing you crashing back down to earth.

“Winning the league was amazing. The ultimate goal was going back up and I desperately wanted it to happen.

“When we went down, I felt partly responsible. I wanted to rectify it.

“It hasn’t quite happened but I definitely feel that I am leaving Brechin in a much better place.

“I had four fantastic years there and I hope the fans can understand my decision to move on.

“It’s an amazing club. They treat players very well and they have reinvigorated the community spirit.

“The fans are really behind Brechin and there are a lot of great people involved.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to leave but I feel the time is right.

“I played almost 130 times for Brechin and gave my all. I want to play at the highest level and Forfar have given me an opportunity to step up.”

Kieran Inglis ‘reunited’ with Ray McKinnon at Forfar

Ray McKinnon was Dundee United boss when Kieran Inglis was in the academy. Image: SNS

Inglis will hook up with his one-time mentor Ray McKinnon at Forfar.

McKinnon coached Inglis at the SFA Performance School when he was 12. He was also United manager, while Inglis was in the academy.

And while Inglis came close to making his United debut prior to joining Brechin, it never quite happened.

Inglis, who has also worked with McKinnon’s assistant Steve Fallon, added: “I’m excited about joining Forfar.

“Both Ray and Steve know me from United.

“Ray was manager when I was there and Steve coached me at youth level.

Kieran Inglis is set for a new challenge at Station Park. Image: SNS

“I never made the breakthrough at United. Even though I was on the first team bench four or five times under Csaba Laszlo, I didn’t get on.

“I don’t look back with regrets. Everything happens for a reason and I bounced back.

“I’ve started coaching and have just finished a Sports Science degree.

“I’ve also played a lot more games than I would have done if I’d been at United.

“And the move to Forfar is fantastic. They are an ambitious club that want to fight for promotion from League Two.

“The artificial surface will suit my style of play and they are a very well-run club.”

