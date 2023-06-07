3 reasons you should make this Broughty Ferry bar your next port of call

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re looking at Broughty Ferry bars then The Anchor is hard to beat.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

This family-friendly pub has been at the heart of its community for decades. It’s a go-to for the residents of the picturesque, beachside suburb, but it’s also a draw to visitors far and wide.

The venue has a 5-star rating on Facebook from more than 300 reviews and has been named Pub of the Year in the past.

So what’s cemented its reputation amongst the line-up of popular Broughty Ferry bars?

A friendly pub at the heart of its community

The Anchor has a welcoming atmosphere and friendly service. During the day there’s very much a family feel and in the evening it’s bustling and vibrant. On top of that, many of the staff have been serving there for more than 10 years and have become familiar faces to locals. They’re very much a part of the local community and help to draw the customers in.

Owner Helen Taylor says: “There’s a lot of people that the regulars come back for. They come back for the food but they come back for the service too.”

It’s a mix that sees The Anchor enjoy custom not just from its local community but from far and wide.

Helen adds: “We get a lot of people coming over from Fife, but also from Aberdeen and even Glasgow as well. When they come to the Ferry they come to The Anchor.”

You’ll taste the difference at this Broughty Ferry bar

Of course, any bar’s central offering is its food and drink, and The Anchor really delivers on that front. Its range of beers is enough to satisfy any customer, with traditional favourites like Tennents, Guiness, Birra Morretti, Corona, Heverlee and Stella complemented by two guest ales every month.

Food is served daily from noon to 8pm. It’s a favourite with families and all produce is locally sourced. The varied menu has staples such as Highland Chicken, homemade chilli, vegetable curry and peppered steak melt alongside a range of five burgers. There are light bites, crispy salads, baguettes and baked potatoes too, along with daily specials to whet the appetite even further.

Bands, DJs and karaoke make a great mix

Music is at the heart of The Anchor’s attraction and there’s live entertainment across the weekend. Every Friday sees a band fill a guest slot and a DJ makes sure Saturdays are always swinging in this Broughty Ferry bar.

Then you’ve got Thursday’s karaoke night. It’s a blast of an evening when regulars get to pitch up and pretend they’re Beyoncé for a night. There are a lot of laughs and it’s a time when people can just let their hair down. Even the staff get in on the action. Knocking out a tune is part of their initiation when they join.

Helen says: “The karaoke’s a big draw. We’ve done that for a lot of years. Every week the staff get up and entertain the customers. Everybody joins in.”

There’s really no other place like it. So if you’re looking for a great family meal or a lively night out in Broughty Ferry why not set sail for The Anchor bar?