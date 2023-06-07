Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
3 reasons you should make this Broughty Ferry bar your next port of call

The secret behind pub's continuing success.

In partnership with The Anchor Bar
The Anchor Bar, Broughty Ferry

If you’re looking at Broughty Ferry bars then The Anchor is hard to beat.

This family-friendly pub has been at the heart of its community for decades. It’s a go-to for the residents of the picturesque, beachside suburb, but it’s also a draw to visitors far and wide.

The venue has a 5-star rating on Facebook from more than 300 reviews and has been named Pub of the Year in the past.

So what’s cemented its reputation amongst the line-up of popular Broughty Ferry bars?

A friendly pub at the heart of its community

Inside of The Anchor Bar
A warm and relaxed setting makes The Anchor one of Broughty Ferry’s best bars.

The Anchor has a welcoming atmosphere and friendly service. During the day there’s very much a family feel and in the evening it’s bustling and vibrant. On top of that, many of the staff have been serving there for more than 10 years and have become familiar faces to locals. They’re very much a part of the local community and help to draw the customers in.

Owner Helen Taylor says: “There’s a lot of people that the regulars come back for. They come back for the food but they come back for the service too.”

It’s a mix that sees The Anchor enjoy custom not just from its local community but from far and wide.

Helen adds: “We get a lot of people coming over from Fife, but also from Aberdeen and even Glasgow as well. When they come to the Ferry they come to The Anchor.”

You’ll taste the difference at this Broughty Ferry bar

Delicious food at the Anchor Bar.
Wholesome and hearty food is served up daily from noon until 8pm.

Of course, any bar’s central offering is its food and drink, and The Anchor really delivers on that front. Its range of beers is enough to satisfy any customer, with traditional favourites like Tennents, Guiness, Birra Morretti, Corona, Heverlee and Stella complemented by two guest ales every month.

Food is served daily from noon to 8pm. It’s a favourite with families and all produce is locally sourced. The varied menu has staples such as Highland Chicken, homemade chilli, vegetable curry and peppered steak melt alongside a range of five burgers. There are light bites, crispy salads, baguettes and baked potatoes too, along with daily specials to whet the appetite even further.

Bands, DJs and karaoke make a great mix

Singer at Anchor Bar.
Customers can enjoy live music every Friday night at this Broughty Ferry bar.

Music is at the heart of The Anchor’s attraction and there’s live entertainment across the weekend. Every Friday sees a band fill a guest slot and a DJ makes sure Saturdays are always swinging in this Broughty Ferry bar.

Then you’ve got Thursday’s karaoke night. It’s a blast of an evening when regulars get to pitch up and pretend they’re Beyoncé for a night. There are a lot of laughs and it’s a time when people can just let their hair down. Even the staff get in on the action. Knocking out a tune is part of their initiation when they join.

Helen says: “The karaoke’s a big draw. We’ve done that for a lot of years. Every week the staff get up and entertain the customers. Everybody joins in.”

There’s really no other place like it. So if you’re looking for a great family meal or a lively night out in Broughty Ferry why not set sail for The Anchor bar?

