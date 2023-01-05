Glenrothes pharmacy doubles in size as demand for services soars amid GP shortages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife pharmacist has doubled the size of her premises as demand for health advice soars.

Bernadette Brown, of Cadham Pharmacy in Glenrothes, has seen more and more patients since the 2020 Covid lockdown as people struggle to access their GPs.

Around 6,000 people are now in regular contact with the 57-year-old and her 32-strong team.

And she advises around 80 patients a day, half of them via a bespoke mobile phone app.

The opening of the new Cadham Clinic next door to the Glenrothes pharmacy comes as the NHS faces considerable pressures.

And Bernadette has also launched a charity to help with mental wellbeing, a move which could also cut GP visits.

Cadham Pharmacy helps ease pressure on GPs but is not a replacement

Staff shortages, increased demand and longer waiting times are among the ongoing problems within the NHS.

And pharmacies now play a key role in treating a number of minor ailments under the Scottish Government’s Pharmacy First model.

These include things like coughs, sore throats and urinary infections.

Some, like Bernadette, also have qualifications to deal with chest and ear infections, as well as conditions such as asthma.

The aim is to ease the burden on GPs, freeing them up to deal with more serious issues.

And it is an approach that has been widely praised.

Labour MSP Alex Rowley is among the advocates, although he warned pharmacies should not be seen as a replacement for GPs.

He said: “There is massive pressure on services.

“There are not enough GPs and we know we need to recruit more.

“What Bernadette and others like her do enhances the service and should be regarded as a positive addition rather than a replacement.

“The key thing is that people are able to access the support and help they need.”

‘Demand on us has increased since 2020’

It’s a view echoed by Bernadette.

She said: “The way in which we all access the NHS is changing.

“Going straight to the GP for everything is the old way of thinking and people are learning to trust us with common clinical complaints.

“Demand on us has increased since 2020, to the point where we’re the first port of call for everything up to chest infections.

“I’ve opened the new clinic purely to be able to handle the number of enquiries coming in.”

Cadham Pharmacy uses new technology as patient numbers soar

Cadham Pharmacy has embraced technology to help cope with demand.

It was the first in Scotland to introduce a robot prescription service, which allows patients to collect medication 24-hours-a-day via a machine outside.

And patients can contact Bernadette via the new app to either ask advice or make an appointment.

The approach, along with the pharmacy’s strong links with the community, saw it named Community Pharmacy of the Year at the Scottish Healthcare Awards in November.

Bernadette said: “We’re seeing about 80 patients a day who would previously have gone to a GP.

“People love that we’ve been their community pharmacy for years.

“We’re now expanding our skills and offering a different level of service.”

Launch of new charity to ‘treat the whole person’

Her team includes her three daughters, Kara, 31, who is also able to prescribe, Kirsty, 25, and pharmacy manager Laura, 28.

Staff all live locally and some have been with her for years.

One example is 27-year-old Ashley Millar, who started aged 17 and worked her way up to become a registered pharmacy technician who now runs the robot room.

And it was Ashley who prompted the launch of the pharmacy’s new charity arm, Brighter Futures Health Hub.

“During lockdown she found families who were in need and we managed to get food parcels to them,” said Bernadette.

“We’ve since managed to get money to distribute vouchers for heating. It’s the basics of life.”

The health hub in Peploe Drive, Glenrothes, is managed by Rose Duncan, formerly of Collydean Community Centre.

And it offers holistic treatments such as massage, as well as hairdressing to people in crisis.

It also includes walk-in clinics run by healthare staff and a warm place to meet during the cost of living crisis.

Bernadette added: “The aim is to treat the whole person.

“It’s all very well treating the ailments but you also have to treat the cause.

“Hopefully, everything together is helping the community while reducing the demand on the NHS.”