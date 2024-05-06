Babcock Rosyth awarded fourth prestigious royal award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment

Babcock Rosyth awarded fourth prestigious royal award

Its new King's Award adds to an impressive haul of honours.

By Keith Findlay
Babcock dockyard crane in Rosyth.
Babcock dockyard crane in Rosyth. Image: Scott Louden

Babcock LGE (Liquid Gas Equipment), based at Rosyth dockyard, has won its first King’s Award for Enterprise.

It adds to the firm’s three previous Queen’s Awards in the same annual scheme.

This year’s success is in the innovation category.

Babcock LGE specialises in the liquefied gas transportation market.

14 awards for 13 Scottish businesses

It is among 13 Scottish recipients of King’s Awards this year.

One firm, Mike Stoane Lighting, of Loanhead, near Edinburgh, won in two categories.

The 14 individual awards in Scotland are among 257 announced throughout the UK.

58 years of awards granted by royals

Now in their 58th year, the royal gongs are regarded by many as the most prestigious business accolades in the UK.

They are awarded for outstanding achievement in innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Last year’s were the first in the name of the King following the death of the late Queen.

Winners are allowed to use the coveted awards emblem for the next five years.

Lord Lieutenants representing the King will present the 2024 awards to firms throughout this year.

Fife Lord Lieutenant Robert Balfour, right, presents a Queen's Award to Babcock LGE managing director Neale Campbell in 2021.
Fife Lord Lieutenant Robert Balfour, right, presents a Queen’s Award to Babcock LGE managing director Neale Campbell in 2021. Image: Fife Council

Hailing this year’s successful firms, UK Government Scotland Minister Donald Cameron said they were all “outstanding in their field”.

He added: “From creating hi-tech marine equipment to improving water conservation technology and delivering solutions to treat heart disease, their expertise cements Scotland’s status as a world leader in innovation.

“I want to congratulate all the winners and encourage firms across Scotland to enter next year’s awards to inspire our next generation of business pioneers.”

‘Invaluable contributions’

Enterprise Minister Kevin Hollinrake said: “I congratulate the incredible Scottish businesses who have received a King’s Awards for Enterprise this year.

“I wish them every success and commend the invaluable contributions they make to communities both at home and overseas, helping to grow the UK economy.”

More from Business & Environment

The move covers more than 880,000 premises across the UK (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sale of copper-based phone and broadband services to stop in more areas
Economists are widely expecting the MPC to keep rates at the current level of 5.25% (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England not yet ready to cut UK interest rates, experts say
Heineken is pumping £39 million into its pub arm (Star Pubs/PA)
Heineken to create more than 1,000 new jobs in £39m pub investment plan
Scottish Labour said the site was one of the country’s ‘key strategic assets’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
UK and Scottish governments ‘sleepwalking’ on future of Grangemouth refinery
Aslef members have called for a six-day ban on overtime (Danny Lawson/PA)
Industrial action to cripple railways as union calls strikes and overtime ban
Founder and director of St Andrews Film Festival, Boris Bosilkov, started a petition to help save the NPH Cinema, St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Will St Andrews cinema revamp bring about 'new era' for the town?
Chef Dean Banks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife chef Dean Banks on working hard, 'looking after the pennies' and dreaming of…
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee trainers shop to close due to ‘not enough support’ from locals
8
Average petrol and diesel prices have risen by 10p per litre so far this year, new figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fuel prices up 10p per litre since start of year
The UK’s top stock index has had another record-breaking week (John Stillwell/PA)
FTSE hits new record as global stocks buoyed by US interest rates hopes

Conversation