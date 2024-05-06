Babcock Rosyth awarded fourth prestigious royal award

Babcock LGE (Liquid Gas Equipment), based at Rosyth dockyard, has won its first King’s Award for Enterprise.

It adds to the firm’s three previous Queen’s Awards in the same annual scheme.

This year’s success is in the innovation category.

Babcock LGE specialises in the liquefied gas transportation market.

14 awards for 13 Scottish businesses

It is among 13 Scottish recipients of King’s Awards this year.

One firm, Mike Stoane Lighting, of Loanhead, near Edinburgh, won in two categories.

The 14 individual awards in Scotland are among 257 announced throughout the UK.

58 years of awards granted by royals

Now in their 58th year, the royal gongs are regarded by many as the most prestigious business accolades in the UK.

They are awarded for outstanding achievement in innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Last year’s were the first in the name of the King following the death of the late Queen.

Winners are allowed to use the coveted awards emblem for the next five years.

Lord Lieutenants representing the King will present the 2024 awards to firms throughout this year.

Hailing this year’s successful firms, UK Government Scotland Minister Donald Cameron said they were all “outstanding in their field”.

He added: “From creating hi-tech marine equipment to improving water conservation technology and delivering solutions to treat heart disease, their expertise cements Scotland’s status as a world leader in innovation.

“I want to congratulate all the winners and encourage firms across Scotland to enter next year’s awards to inspire our next generation of business pioneers.”

‘Invaluable contributions’

Enterprise Minister Kevin Hollinrake said: “I congratulate the incredible Scottish businesses who have received a King’s Awards for Enterprise this year.

“I wish them every success and commend the invaluable contributions they make to communities both at home and overseas, helping to grow the UK economy.”