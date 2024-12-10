Stirling taxi fares could go up next year – here’s what you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling taxi fares could go up next year – here’s what you need to know

All three Stirling taxi tariffs would be affected by the price hike.

By Alex Watson
A new report advises bumping up existing prices by around 3%, rounded to the nearest 10 pence. Image: Richard OD/Shutterstock
Taxi fares in Stirling may increase if recommendations made in a tariff review are approved.

A new report advises bumping up existing prices by around 3%, rounded to the nearest 10 pence.

The rise would result in customers paying approximately £23.60 for a journey of 10 miles, compared to the current fare of £22.90.

A 20-mile trip would add up to £44.70, compared to £43.40.

What are the proposed price increases?

There are three tariffs for Stirling taxis, depending on the specifics of the journey.

  • Tariff 1 currently has a base rate of £3.40 for half a mile or less, then 10p per each subsequent 86 yards.
  • Tariff 2‘s base rate is £4, then drivers calculate the Tariff 1 fare and increase it by 25% for each subsequent 86 yards.
  • Tariff 3 has a £5.40 base rate, then a Tariff 1 fare increased by 60% for each subsequent 86 yards.

The review, carried out LSVA, recommends increasing the base rates of both Tariff 1 and 2 by 10p, to £3.50 and £4.10 respectively, and increasing Tariff 3 to £5.60.

On top of that, distance increments for all three fares would change as follows:

  • Tariff 1 – 10p for every subsequent 83.5 yards
  • Tariff 2 – 10p for every subsequent 66.8 yards
  • Tariff 3 – 10p for every subsequent 52.2 yards

If the suggested increases are improved, there would be no change to the existing waiting-time charge, and extra charges would also remain the same.

Taxis wait in the rank on Stirling’s Murray Place. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The review and its recommendations will now be shared with the taxi trade and members of the public to seek their views on it.

Those findings will then be reported back to Stirling Council.

It is hoped the matter will be brought back to the council in February 2025, but it is currently unclear when the new taxi charges might be brought in.

How are Stirling’s taxi tariffs decided?

In Stirling, Tariff 1 is the standard charge for all taxi journeys.

Tariff 2 applies to hires between the hours of 11pm and 7am, as well as on bank holidays.

Tariff 3 applies to trips carrying five or more passengers.

After the first three minutes, 30p is charged for each additional minute of waiting time, for all journeys.

Extra charges include 20p for each person in excess of one, 50p for booking in advance, and £50 for soiling the taxi.

What information informed the fare review?

In total, it is thought that the cost to operate a taxi in Stirling came to £76,467.07 in 2024, compared to £74,220.28 in 2023. This is an increase of £2,246.79, or around 3%.

When compiling its fare review, LSVA took into account vehicle cost, servicing, fuel, insurance, vehicle excise duty, licensing cost, average national earnings, and annual mileage.

The average annual mileage for a local taxi driver was calculated at 39,982 miles.

In its report, LSVA wrote: “It is noted that this increase is lower than the CPIH inflation measure over the same period and is less than the average increase in taxi fares over the same period.”

Conversation