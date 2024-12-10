What will happen to Bridge of Allan’s treasured clock after car collision?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What will happen to Bridge of Allan’s treasured clock after car collision?

A full inspection will take place before restoration plans are confirmed. 

The Paterson Memorial Clock in Bridge of Allan was struck by a car last week. Image: Supplied
The Paterson Memorial Clock in Bridge of Allan was struck by a car last week. Image: Supplied
By Isla Glen

Tragedy struck when Bridge of Allan’s beloved clock was struck by a car last week.

A 78-year-old woman driving an orange Mini Cooper collided with the Paterson Memorial Clock on Friday, December 6, causing significant damage.

The incident, which occurred at around 4.20pm, also involved the vehicle hitting a barrier, street lighting and two parked cars.

The driver, who was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, has since been discharged.

Police Scotland has confirmed she will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences.

Can Bridge of Allan’s clock be fixed?

Engineers examined the clock over the weekend and damaged parts have been moved.

A full inspection will take place before restoration plans are confirmed.

The clock in pieces, soon after being struck. Image: Supplied

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “This was a frightening accident and thankfully nobody was injured.

“The incident remains the subject of a live police investigation and we’re supporting Police Scotland’s appeal for witnesses to provide any information that may be helpful.

“Engineers have been on site over the weekend and the damage to the Paterson Memorial Clock will be fully assessed before any next steps can be taken.”

Inspection of clock to take place

Bridge Of Allan Community Council also issued an update online and thanked Stirling Council for its assistance.

The community council’s statement read: “As we move on from Friday’s incident, relieved that no-one was injured, thoughts have turned to the restoration of our wonderful memorial clock.

“The infrastructure team from Stirling Council have provided a wonderful response so far, arranging for recovery and storage of any damaged parts on Friday afternoon and a visit from specialist heritage engineers today.

The memorial clock was severely damaged during the incident. Image: Bridge Of Allan Community Council

“They’re now developing a plan to recover the clock and take it for a proper inspection of its condition.

“After this, we’ll know more about plans for possible repair and restoration.

“We’re working closely with the council team on this and want to say thank you for keeping the community so close to the plans.”

What is the significance of the Paterson Memorial Clock?

The Paterson Memorial Clock, which was once also a drinking fountain, has stood on Henderson Street since 1898.

It honoured the service of Dr Alexander Paterson to Bridge of Allan.

The Paterson Memorial Clock prior to the incident, pictured in 2021. Image: Keith Heaton/Shutterstock

The physician practised in the district for more than 50 years and was medical officer of health for the town.

In 1929, the clock was moved a few yards to allow for road-widening.

It was refurbished 80 years later, in 2009, by James Ritchie and Sons.

The Paterson Memorial Clock has often been described as the “centrepiece” of Bridge of Allan.

