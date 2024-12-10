What will happen to Bridge of Allan’s treasured clock after car collision?

Tragedy struck when Bridge of Allan’s beloved clock was struck by a car last week.

A 78-year-old woman driving an orange Mini Cooper collided with the Paterson Memorial Clock on Friday, December 6, causing significant damage.

The incident, which occurred at around 4.20pm, also involved the vehicle hitting a barrier, street lighting and two parked cars.

The driver, who was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, has since been discharged.

Police Scotland has confirmed she will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences.

Can Bridge of Allan’s clock be fixed?

Engineers examined the clock over the weekend and damaged parts have been moved.

A full inspection will take place before restoration plans are confirmed.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “This was a frightening accident and thankfully nobody was injured.

“The incident remains the subject of a live police investigation and we’re supporting Police Scotland’s appeal for witnesses to provide any information that may be helpful.

“Engineers have been on site over the weekend and the damage to the Paterson Memorial Clock will be fully assessed before any next steps can be taken.”

Inspection of clock to take place

Bridge Of Allan Community Council also issued an update online and thanked Stirling Council for its assistance.

The community council’s statement read: “As we move on from Friday’s incident, relieved that no-one was injured, thoughts have turned to the restoration of our wonderful memorial clock.

“The infrastructure team from Stirling Council have provided a wonderful response so far, arranging for recovery and storage of any damaged parts on Friday afternoon and a visit from specialist heritage engineers today.

“They’re now developing a plan to recover the clock and take it for a proper inspection of its condition.

“After this, we’ll know more about plans for possible repair and restoration.

“We’re working closely with the council team on this and want to say thank you for keeping the community so close to the plans.”

What is the significance of the Paterson Memorial Clock?

The Paterson Memorial Clock, which was once also a drinking fountain, has stood on Henderson Street since 1898.

It honoured the service of Dr Alexander Paterson to Bridge of Allan.

The physician practised in the district for more than 50 years and was medical officer of health for the town.

In 1929, the clock was moved a few yards to allow for road-widening.

It was refurbished 80 years later, in 2009, by James Ritchie and Sons.

The Paterson Memorial Clock has often been described as the “centrepiece” of Bridge of Allan.

