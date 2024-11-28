Does Uber work in Stirling? We tested the app to find out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Does Uber work in Stirling? We tested the app to find out

Although Uber does not have a licence for the Stirling area, users can still book a journey.

Uber recently obtained permission to operate in both Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Laura Dale/PA Wire
Uber recently obtained permission to operate in both Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Laura Dale/PA Wire
By Isla Glen

Hundreds of thousands of Scots have taken an Uber journey since the app-based private hire firm launched in the country almost a decade ago.

Until this year, however, only Edinburgh and Glasgow were serviced by the platform.

More recently, Uber obtained licences in both Dundee and Aberdeen, despite some local objections.

While these are the only Scottish locations where the American firm is permitted to operate, it’s possible to book a journey in other cities and towns – including Stirling.

So, what happens when you try to use Uber in Stirling? The Courier tested the app to find out.

Can you use Uber in Stirling?

This is my first time using the Uber app, as I prefer to opt for local taxi firms.

I decide to go from Central Library on Corn Exchange Road to the Lidl in St Ninians – a trip with a pending cost of £4.92.

The app is simple and user-friendly, automatically detecting my location and telling me it’s “locating” my driver.

I book the journey at 1.36pm, and Uber promises to assign me a vehicle by 1.45pm.

I watch the loading bar fill up and wait for an update.

Reporter Isla Glen patiently waits for the Uber that won’t arrive. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The app tells me it’s “busier than usual” and thanks me for my patience, but I have a feeling no driver will be picking me up.

I get a notification at 1.37pm that reads: “Sorry, there are no drivers available. Please try again in a moment or request a different trip.”

I find it strange that Uber allows users to book a journey when there are no drivers nearby.

The Uber app continued to haunt Isla’s phone long after her failed journey

Luckily, the fare money is instantly released back into my account and I’ve only wasted 10 minutes of my time.

For the next hour, despite my journey being cancelled, the same notification telling me Uber is trying to find me a driver appears on my phone.

If you need a lift in Stirling, I’d recommend using a local firm like Indy Cabs, A1bion, Stirling Taxis, or Stirling Alba.

How do Uber’s prices compare to Stirling taxis?

The Stirling Alba taxi app, which is just as user-friendly as Uber’s, quoted the price of the aforementioned journey at between £5.60 and £6.80.

However, there are actually Stirling Alba drivers nearby and you won’t be left stranded like you will if you attempt to book an Uber.

It’s possible to book a trip in Stirling via Uber, but not go on one

The Uber app quoted a trip from Corn Exchange Road to Bridge of Allan at £7.92, and one from Corn Exchange Road to the Battle of Bannockburn visitor centre at £6.96.

In comparison, Stirling Alba’s app priced these trips at between £9.70-£11.70 and £7.40-£8.90.

The local firm also predicted a 10-minute wait for a lift, as did Uber.

Can Uber operate in Stirling?

Uber is a digital platform, with all rides organised through its app.

As it is a private hire company rather than a taxi service, vehicles do not use taxi ranks and can’t be hailed outside of the app.

Currently, Uber is not permitted to offer rides in Stirling.

Online food delivery service Uber Eats does operate in the city, but Uber Eats delivery drivers can’t carry passengers.

The view from Corn Exchange Road in Stirling, where Isla asked Uber to pick her up. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A Stirling Council spokesperson confirmed that Uber does not hold a licence for the council area.

They said: “All information about individual taxi operators and companies who use booking app systems within Stirling is available to view publicly.”

The Courier asked Uber if it planned to operate in Stirling, if there were drivers in the city, and why the app allowed bookings when it does not hold a licence for the area.

The firm did not respond to the request for comment.

