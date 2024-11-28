Does Uber work in Stirling? We tested the app to find out

Hundreds of thousands of Scots have taken an Uber journey since the app-based private hire firm launched in the country almost a decade ago.

Until this year, however, only Edinburgh and Glasgow were serviced by the platform.

More recently, Uber obtained licences in both Dundee and Aberdeen, despite some local objections.

While these are the only Scottish locations where the American firm is permitted to operate, it’s possible to book a journey in other cities and towns – including Stirling.

So, what happens when you try to use Uber in Stirling? The Courier tested the app to find out.

Can you use Uber in Stirling?

This is my first time using the Uber app, as I prefer to opt for local taxi firms.

I decide to go from Central Library on Corn Exchange Road to the Lidl in St Ninians – a trip with a pending cost of £4.92.

The app is simple and user-friendly, automatically detecting my location and telling me it’s “locating” my driver.

I book the journey at 1.36pm, and Uber promises to assign me a vehicle by 1.45pm.

I watch the loading bar fill up and wait for an update.

The app tells me it’s “busier than usual” and thanks me for my patience, but I have a feeling no driver will be picking me up.

I get a notification at 1.37pm that reads: “Sorry, there are no drivers available. Please try again in a moment or request a different trip.”

I find it strange that Uber allows users to book a journey when there are no drivers nearby.

Luckily, the fare money is instantly released back into my account and I’ve only wasted 10 minutes of my time.

For the next hour, despite my journey being cancelled, the same notification telling me Uber is trying to find me a driver appears on my phone.

If you need a lift in Stirling, I’d recommend using a local firm like Indy Cabs, A1bion, Stirling Taxis, or Stirling Alba.

How do Uber’s prices compare to Stirling taxis?

The Stirling Alba taxi app, which is just as user-friendly as Uber’s, quoted the price of the aforementioned journey at between £5.60 and £6.80.

However, there are actually Stirling Alba drivers nearby and you won’t be left stranded like you will if you attempt to book an Uber.

The Uber app quoted a trip from Corn Exchange Road to Bridge of Allan at £7.92, and one from Corn Exchange Road to the Battle of Bannockburn visitor centre at £6.96.

In comparison, Stirling Alba’s app priced these trips at between £9.70-£11.70 and £7.40-£8.90.

The local firm also predicted a 10-minute wait for a lift, as did Uber.

Can Uber operate in Stirling?

Uber is a digital platform, with all rides organised through its app.

As it is a private hire company rather than a taxi service, vehicles do not use taxi ranks and can’t be hailed outside of the app.

Currently, Uber is not permitted to offer rides in Stirling.

Online food delivery service Uber Eats does operate in the city, but Uber Eats delivery drivers can’t carry passengers.

A Stirling Council spokesperson confirmed that Uber does not hold a licence for the council area.

They said: “All information about individual taxi operators and companies who use booking app systems within Stirling is available to view publicly.”

The Courier asked Uber if it planned to operate in Stirling, if there were drivers in the city, and why the app allowed bookings when it does not hold a licence for the area.

The firm did not respond to the request for comment.

