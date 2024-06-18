Uber granted licence to run in Dundee in major shake-up for city’s taxi industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Uber granted licence to run in Dundee in major shake-up for city’s taxi industry

Councillors said there were  "no legal grounds" to refuse the application.

By James Simpson
Uber is set to shake up Dundee's taxi industry. Image: Shutterstock/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Uber is set to shake up Dundee's taxi industry. Image: Shutterstock/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Uber has been granted a licence to run in Dundee in what is set to be a major shake-up for the city’s taxi industry.

Councillors approved the global firm’s application to operate an office from the Flour Mill complex on Commercial Street.

It came despite concerns being raised by existing taxi drivers.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, the council’s licensing committee convener, said there were “no legal grounds” to refuse the licence.

‘No grounds for refusal’ of Uber Dundee licence

He said: “The licensing committee considered Uber’s application last week and objectors from the local taxi trade were able to raise their concerns at the meeting.

“Of the concerns raised which were valid, it was clear that they were covered by the local conditions that all booking offices must adhere to and Uber was happy to accept those conditions.

“On that basis, there were no legal grounds for refusal.”

Councillor Stewart Hunter. Image: DC Thomson

The application was lodged by Uber Scot Limited, which has two directors – Andrew Brem, the UK general manager of Uber, and Neil McGonigle, Uber’s head of driver.

Uber drivers will still need to go through the relevant police checks and background reports before running vehicles in the city.

Although no official launch date has been revealed, Uber plans to launch in Dundee later this year.

When news of the application was revealed, dozens of locals welcomed the move.

Locals welcome plans for Uber to run in Dundee

Posting on The Courier’s Facebook page, Marlene Roberts wrote: “Great idea and may bring down prices that have gone up unreasonably lately.”

David Mason said: “Not having to go to the cash machine at 3am so I can get some (money)… be great.”

Elaine Marr wrote on the Evening Telegraph Facebook page: We pre-ordered our taxi for a function – despite doing this I had to call them only to be told they didn’t have my booking! (The) quicker Uber comes here the better!”

Marcelle Harper posted: “At last – been using Uber in nearly every other city we travel to and it is great to be able to track your car etc.”

Taxi drivers ‘disappointed’ as Uber Dundee licence approved

However, Chris Elder, who represents several current taxi drivers through Unite the Union, says he is “disappointed” with the council’s decision.

He said: “There were quite a few objections raised to Uber moving into the city.

“There should have been an impact assessment carried out to see how this will affect the current drivers.

“Over the years we’ve worked tirelessly with the council to set fees and provide correct training for drivers.

Chris Elder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Uber are just going to be steamrolling through that now.

“All the concerns remain for us: cross-border hiring, premium charges and the cut of fares the company will take from drivers.”

A spokesperson for Uber said: “This decision will help boost earning opportunities for drivers, provide passengers with greater transport options across the city and support the local economy.

‘All drivers will have access to industry-leading worker rights’

“All drivers will have access to industry-leading worker rights such as holiday pay and a pension, as well as formal representation through GMB Union.”

A spokesman for the local authority said: “An application to Dundee City Council’s licensing committee from Uber to establish an office in the city was granted.”

The Courier has previously examined whether Dundee is ready to welcome Uber.

Earlier this month, Uber was also granted permission to operate in Aberdeen.

More from Dundee

Bethany Clark with her business plan for her new Exchange Street beauty studio. Image: Bethany Clark/James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee woman to launch new 'Instagrammable' beauty studio aged just 21
Primark bus stops on Nethergate.
Thug attacked stranger in Dundee city centre before biting police officer
Kevin Nicol
Woman feared being killed by Perthshire boyfriend as 'red mist' descended on drive home
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
£130m Dundee Eden Project granted planning permission as council leader hails ‘incredible project’
Travis set to play Fat Sam's in Dundee
Indie legends Travis to play Fat Sam’s in Dundee
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
Council chief aims to see closure-threatened Dundee attractions saved and 'come back stronger'
15
Fans Andrew Glen from Glenrothes and Kaiden Leverington from Lochgelly at the Dunfermline fan zone on Friday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Euro 2024: Will rain stay away for Dundee and Dunfermline fan zones this week?
Dylan Scott
Dundee boyfriend-from-hell avoids jail for breach of non-harassment order
The race begins! Image by Alan Richardson
Dundee Race for Life: Pictures as over 1,500 people take part in charity event
Gary Ellis in German crash
Dundee man hurt in Germany crash thanks locals for support as fundraiser launched

Conversation