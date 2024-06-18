Uber granted licence to run in Dundee in major shake-up for city’s taxi industry

Uber has been granted a licence to run in Dundee in what is set to be a major shake-up for the city’s taxi industry.

Councillors approved the global firm’s application to operate an office from the Flour Mill complex on Commercial Street.

It came despite concerns being raised by existing taxi drivers.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, the council’s licensing committee convener, said there were “no legal grounds” to refuse the licence.

‘No grounds for refusal’ of Uber Dundee licence

He said: “The licensing committee considered Uber’s application last week and objectors from the local taxi trade were able to raise their concerns at the meeting.

“Of the concerns raised which were valid, it was clear that they were covered by the local conditions that all booking offices must adhere to and Uber was happy to accept those conditions.

“On that basis, there were no legal grounds for refusal.”

The application was lodged by Uber Scot Limited, which has two directors – Andrew Brem, the UK general manager of Uber, and Neil McGonigle, Uber’s head of driver.

Uber drivers will still need to go through the relevant police checks and background reports before running vehicles in the city.

Although no official launch date has been revealed, Uber plans to launch in Dundee later this year.

When news of the application was revealed, dozens of locals welcomed the move.

Locals welcome plans for Uber to run in Dundee

Posting on The Courier’s Facebook page, Marlene Roberts wrote: “Great idea and may bring down prices that have gone up unreasonably lately.”

David Mason said: “Not having to go to the cash machine at 3am so I can get some (money)… be great.”

Elaine Marr wrote on the Evening Telegraph Facebook page: We pre-ordered our taxi for a function – despite doing this I had to call them only to be told they didn’t have my booking! (The) quicker Uber comes here the better!”

Marcelle Harper posted: “At last – been using Uber in nearly every other city we travel to and it is great to be able to track your car etc.”

Taxi drivers ‘disappointed’ as Uber Dundee licence approved

However, Chris Elder, who represents several current taxi drivers through Unite the Union, says he is “disappointed” with the council’s decision.

He said: “There were quite a few objections raised to Uber moving into the city.

“There should have been an impact assessment carried out to see how this will affect the current drivers.

“Over the years we’ve worked tirelessly with the council to set fees and provide correct training for drivers.

“Uber are just going to be steamrolling through that now.

“All the concerns remain for us: cross-border hiring, premium charges and the cut of fares the company will take from drivers.”

A spokesperson for Uber said: “This decision will help boost earning opportunities for drivers, provide passengers with greater transport options across the city and support the local economy.

‘All drivers will have access to industry-leading worker rights’

“All drivers will have access to industry-leading worker rights such as holiday pay and a pension, as well as formal representation through GMB Union.”

A spokesman for the local authority said: “An application to Dundee City Council’s licensing committee from Uber to establish an office in the city was granted.”

The Courier has previously examined whether Dundee is ready to welcome Uber.

Earlier this month, Uber was also granted permission to operate in Aberdeen.