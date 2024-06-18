New Mediterranean-inspired cafe opens in Stirling city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Mediterranean-inspired cafe opens in Stirling city centre

Father-and-son duo Mahir and Ergin Gul have opened Mato's Cafe on Friars Street.

By Ellidh Aitken
Mahir and Ergin Gul have opened the cafe on Friars Street. Image: Mahir Gul
Mahir and Ergin Gul have opened the cafe on Friars Street. Image: Mahir Gul

A new Mediterranean-inspired cafe run by a father-and-son duo has opened in Stirling.

Mahir Gul, 25, and his dad Ergin Gul, 53, opened Mato’s Cafe on Friars Street at the start of June.

Ergin, whose family is originally from Turkey, has a background in construction but was “tired of travelling” for work and decided to open the eatery.

The pair want to focus on offering hot food as well as handmade cakes and coffee.

Mato’s Cafe in Stirling opens after year of work on city centre business

Mahir – who recently returned from several years living and working in Sweden – told The Courier: “We didn’t do any big opening but surprisingly it has been good so far.

“We were working on the cafe for about a year so I think, because there has been work happening for so long, people were interested to see what we had done.

“We have had people coming in and saying the menu is diverse and that they will come back.

“I have worked in hospitality alongside my studies and my father worked in hospitality before he worked in construction.

Mato’s Cafe on Friars Street. Image: Mahir Gul

“He was tired of the travelling that came with his job and had this plan.

“We decided I would help him with the menu and the branding.

“My time in Sweden was an adventure since 2019 – I learned Swedish and studied for two terms there.

“I then worked for the rest of the time in various jobs like in a school and a kitchen.

“I had to come back for personal reasons and when I did, my dad was already working on the cafe.”

Father-and-son duo from Glasgow open new Mediterranean-inspired Stirling cafe

Ergin and Mahir travel to Stirling from their home in Glasgow but hope to move to the city soon.

Mahir said: “Glasgow is very expensive and the location we found here is very nice.

“My dad also saw some potential here in Stirling as it is a colourful, small city and he thought this was a good opportunity.

“He might say there is competition here with other cafes but I don’t think that is a bad thing.

“We want to focus on our breakfast options.

“We grill our own chicken and do things like paninis and toasties – all our cakes are hand-made so that helps us to stand out as well.

The cakes at Mato’s Cafe are hand-made. Image: Mahir Gul

“When we opened the shop we had the idea that we would hand-make two cake options and buy in others, but we found that the buy-in options were sugary and heavy.

“Then a guy who owns a company called Treat came by and said he makes hand-made cakes so we now buy them from him and he brings them fresh.”

Mahir and Ergin have also extended the cafe’s opening hours to serve coffee and food later on Saturday evenings.

Late Saturday opening at Stirling cafe

Mahir said: “We want Saturdays to be a cosy night for people who wish to come in.

“People need to get to know our menu better and we have already had some families come in this week at around 4pm or 5pm.

“I think opening on Saturday nights until 8pm will be nice for people.”

In May, Victoria’s Coffee Shop on Stirling’s King Street closed after 24 years in the city.

Businesses in the city centre have also hit out at a hike in parking charges.

