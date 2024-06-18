Dundee woman to launch new ‘Instagrammable’ beauty studio aged just 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee woman to launch new ‘Instagrammable’ beauty studio aged just 21

Bethany Clark is behind plans for the "luxury" new space in the city centre.

By James Simpson
Bethany Clark with her business plan for her new Exchange Street beauty studio. Image: Bethany Clark/James Simpson/DC Thomson
Bethany Clark with her business plan for her new Exchange Street beauty studio. Image: Bethany Clark/James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee woman has revealed plans to launch a new beauty studio aged just 21.

Bethany Clark is taking over a former book shop on Exchange Street and transforming it into Honeydew Beauty Studios.

The former Morgan Academy pupil aims to provide space for up to seven beauticians to rent and carry out their work.

She also hopes the new space will be “Instagrammable” as she supports the beauticians in showcasing their work on social media.

Bethany will transform a former book shop on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The plans come as Bethany graduates from her course in community education at Dundee University this week.

She told The Courier: “I never thought I’d have my own business at 21 – it still doesn’t feel real at the moment.

“I’ve been making plans over the last year to open this business while studying at university.

New Dundee beauty studio to ‘focus on luxury’

“I really liked the overall vibe of Exchange Street – there are already many established independent businesses.

“The store I secured doesn’t need any major renovations and it’s a great location.

“We’re going to create a main studio area and a private treatment room.

“This space will focus on luxury.

“We want to create a professional environment for the beauticians and their clients.”

Exchange Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Bethany says she wants to be more than a landlord to those who take up a space at Honeydew Beauty Studios – which could open in July.

She added: “I want to support these beauticians in promoting them on social media and making them feel comfortable.

“The sector can be challenging and I want to help them.

“I want to elevate their talent and enhance their client experience.

‘I’m eager to showcase what has been in the works’

“We’ve already had interest in people wanting to rent chairs.

“I’m eager to showcase what has been in the works for the past year.”

Earlier this year, The Courier visited Exchange Street to discover why the area attracts so many independent businesses.

According to The Courier’s retail tracker, a fifth of shop units on Exchange Street are empty – slightly above the city centre average.

More from Dundee

Uber is set to shake up Dundee's taxi industry. Image: Shutterstock/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Uber granted licence to run in Dundee in major shake-up for city's taxi industry
Primark bus stops on Nethergate.
Thug attacked stranger in Dundee city centre before biting police officer
Kevin Nicol
Woman feared being killed by Perthshire boyfriend as 'red mist' descended on drive home
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
£130m Dundee Eden Project granted planning permission as council leader hails ‘incredible project’
Travis set to play Fat Sam's in Dundee
Indie legends Travis to play Fat Sam’s in Dundee
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
Council chief aims to see closure-threatened Dundee attractions saved and 'come back stronger'
15
Fans Andrew Glen from Glenrothes and Kaiden Leverington from Lochgelly at the Dunfermline fan zone on Friday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Euro 2024: Will rain stay away for Dundee and Dunfermline fan zones this week?
Dylan Scott
Dundee boyfriend-from-hell avoids jail for breach of non-harassment order
The race begins! Image by Alan Richardson
Dundee Race for Life: Pictures as over 1,500 people take part in charity event
Gary Ellis in German crash
Dundee man hurt in Germany crash thanks locals for support as fundraiser launched

Conversation