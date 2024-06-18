Dundee woman to launch new ‘Instagrammable’ beauty studio aged just 21

A Dundee woman has revealed plans to launch a new beauty studio aged just 21.

Bethany Clark is taking over a former book shop on Exchange Street and transforming it into Honeydew Beauty Studios.

The former Morgan Academy pupil aims to provide space for up to seven beauticians to rent and carry out their work.

She also hopes the new space will be “Instagrammable” as she supports the beauticians in showcasing their work on social media.

The plans come as Bethany graduates from her course in community education at Dundee University this week.

She told The Courier: “I never thought I’d have my own business at 21 – it still doesn’t feel real at the moment.

“I’ve been making plans over the last year to open this business while studying at university.

New Dundee beauty studio to ‘focus on luxury’

“I really liked the overall vibe of Exchange Street – there are already many established independent businesses.

“The store I secured doesn’t need any major renovations and it’s a great location.

“We’re going to create a main studio area and a private treatment room.

“This space will focus on luxury.

“We want to create a professional environment for the beauticians and their clients.”

Bethany says she wants to be more than a landlord to those who take up a space at Honeydew Beauty Studios – which could open in July.

She added: “I want to support these beauticians in promoting them on social media and making them feel comfortable.

“The sector can be challenging and I want to help them.

“I want to elevate their talent and enhance their client experience.

‘I’m eager to showcase what has been in the works’

“We’ve already had interest in people wanting to rent chairs.

“I’m eager to showcase what has been in the works for the past year.”

Earlier this year, The Courier visited Exchange Street to discover why the area attracts so many independent businesses.

According to The Courier’s retail tracker, a fifth of shop units on Exchange Street are empty – slightly above the city centre average.