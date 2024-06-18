St Johnstone pre-season in focus: Return date, friendlies, signings and ownership

St Johnstone’s preparations for the 2024/25 Premiership season have kicked-off.

Never mind that the first round of Euro 2024 fixtures is still ongoing, nor that the weather seems to think it’s still April, we are officially in pre-season.

But when will Saints fans get their first glimpse of what will be a new look team under Craig Levein?

And will they have a new owner when it happens?

Courier Sport has pulled together the details of the Perth side’s pre-season programme.

When do St Johnstone return to training?

Pre-season training kicked off at McDiarmid Park on Monday (June 17).

Intensity will pick up over the coming week as the squad – as it stands – comes together under the supervision of manager Craig Levein, assistant Andy Kirk, and staff.

Fitness work is at the core of the Perth pre-season programme though, as is the way in the modern game, much is done with the ball at feet.

What pre-season friendlies do Saints have organised?

Saints are set for a Highland double-header, with warm-up games against Nairn County and Huntly on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 30 respectively.

The Perth side will stay up north overnight between matches and field differing starting XIs in an effort to get minutes into as many players as possible.

The Nairn clash has an 8pm kick-off, while the Huntly game gets underway at 2pm.

As things stand, Arbroath are St Johnstone’s only other pre-season opponents, with a trip to Gayfield scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at 3pm.

Courier Sport understands one more friendly (possibly behind closed doors) is likely to be arranged before the Premier Sports Cup begins against Brechin on July 13.

Who are the new signings?

Saints have so-far welcomed two new arrivals in the shape of ex-Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu and goalkeeper Josh Rae.

But there is still plenty of work to be done in the transfer market off the back of the summer’s departures.

Of last season’s group, Saints have said goodbye to: Cammy Ballantyne, Callum Both, James Brown, Andy Considine, Ali Crawford, Tony Gallacher, Chris Kane, Jack Wills, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Dave Richards and Luke Robinson.

A new era is set to begin off the park in Perth, with prospective new owner, American lawyer Adam Webb, waiting to take ownership of the club from Geoff Brown.

The proposed transaction has been approved by the EFL and the SFA, but the deal has yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, the captures of Ikpeazu and Rae suggest Levein has been empowered to begin shaping his squad in earnest.