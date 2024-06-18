St Johnstone pre-season in focus: Return date, friendlies, signings and ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone pre-season in focus: Return date, friendlies, signings and ownership

Craig Levein's side are back in training after their summer break.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein faces a big summer ahead of a crucial season. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

St Johnstone’s preparations for the 2024/25 Premiership season have kicked-off.

Never mind that the first round of Euro 2024 fixtures is still ongoing, nor that the weather seems to think it’s still April, we are officially in pre-season.

But when will Saints fans get their first glimpse of what will be a new look team under Craig Levein?

And will they have a new owner when it happens?

Courier Sport has pulled together the details of the Perth side’s pre-season programme.

When do St Johnstone return to training?

Graham Carey (left) is left in Adama Sidibeh’s wake in training with St Johnstone last season. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

Pre-season training kicked off at McDiarmid Park on Monday (June 17).

Intensity will pick up over the coming week as the squad – as it stands – comes together under the supervision of manager Craig Levein, assistant Andy Kirk, and staff.

Fitness work is at the core of the Perth pre-season programme though, as is the way in the modern game, much is done with the ball at feet.

What pre-season friendlies do Saints have organised?

Saints are set for a Highland double-header, with warm-up games against Nairn County and Huntly on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 30 respectively.

The Perth side will stay up north overnight between matches and field differing starting XIs in an effort to get minutes into as many players as possible.

The Nairn clash has an 8pm kick-off, while the Huntly game gets underway at 2pm.

Arbroath’s Gayfield will host St Johnstone on Saturday, July 6. Image: SNS

As things stand, Arbroath are St Johnstone’s only other pre-season opponents, with a trip to Gayfield scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at 3pm.

Courier Sport understands one more friendly (possibly behind closed doors) is likely to be arranged before the Premier Sports Cup begins against Brechin on July 13.

Who are the new signings?

Saints have so-far welcomed two new arrivals in the shape of ex-Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu and goalkeeper Josh Rae.

But there is still plenty of work to be done in the transfer market off the back of the summer’s departures.

Of last season’s group, Saints have said goodbye to: Cammy Ballantyne, Callum Both, James Brown, Andy Considine, Ali Crawford, Tony Gallacher, Chris Kane, Jack Wills, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Dave Richards and Luke Robinson.

Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb (left) and associate Matthew Klase watching Saints play Ross County.
Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb (left) and associate Matthew Klase watched Saints play Ross County last season. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

A new era is set to begin off the park in Perth, with prospective new owner, American lawyer Adam Webb, waiting to take ownership of the club from Geoff Brown.

The proposed transaction has been approved by the EFL and the SFA, but the deal has yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, the captures of Ikpeazu and Rae suggest Levein has been empowered to begin shaping his squad in earnest.

