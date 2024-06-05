Adam Webb St Johnstone takeover gets SFA approval as buy-out of Geoff Brown overcomes last big hurdle

Adam Webb’s takeover of St Johnstone has been granted Scottish Football Association approval in principle.

Courier Sport understands that the last significant box has now been ticked that should finally allow the American lawyer to buy-out Geoff Brown and become the new owner of the Perth club.

The two men agreed a deal several weeks ago, following months of negotiations.

Because Webb owns a 10% stake in Cambridge United, English Football League ratification was required.

That was secured last month.

And now the SFA has followed suit.

The fact that Webb is only a minority shareholder in Cambridge and doesn’t play an active role in its operation has ensured no cross-border conflict of interests have arisen.

Similarly to Hibs being given the go-ahead for Bill Foley’s investment, Scottish football’s governing body has viewed the change in McDiarmid Park ownership positively.

Webb, an Atlanta litigator, will have to provide undertakings similar to the Edinburgh club on issues such as meaningful fan engagement and an agreement that St Johnstone’s name, badge and colours will not be altered.

None of that should prove to be an issue, with a new era set to begin ahead of Saints’ 16th successive season in the Premiership.