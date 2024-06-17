St Johnstone squad assessed: As Perth club return for pre-season where does Craig Levein still have gaps to fill?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone squad assessed: As Perth club return for pre-season where does Craig Levein still have gaps to fill?

There is one position, in particular, that needs to be addressed.

Uche Ikpeazu (left) and Sam McClelland (right) will be new options for Craig Levein but it looks like Liam Gordon is leaving St Johnstone.

By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone resume pre-season training on Monday.

The contrast between now and 12 months ago is a stark.

A combination of a long free transfer list, a slow start to recruitment and a worrying number of injuries piling up meant Steven MacLean didn’t have anywhere near the amount of senior players to work with.

Things are a lot more encouraging for Craig Levein.

Courier Sport breaks down each area of the pitch to assess where Saints are already looking strong and which parts of the team still need to be addressed.

Goalkeeper

A very, very good main man and three promising young keepers below him.

As things stand, Saints are in a position that would be the envy of a lot of clubs in the Premiership.

We never found out how good Dave Richards is – that may happen at Tannadice – but signing one of the Championship’s best goalies, Airdrie’s Josh Rae, to replace him feels like sound business.

Hopefully, former Scotland under-21 international, Ross Sinclair, will finally get some luck and avoid injury.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair missed the whole of last season.


He needs to play games on loan, preferably in the league Rae has just left.

And, in Craig Hepburn, Saints have another up-and-coming and local keeper who is highly rated by the McDiarmid Park coaching staff.

The general picture could change drastically if somebody comes in with an acceptable bid for Dimitar Mitov, of course.

And there’s a long time between now and the transfer window closing. The qualities of last season’s player of the year are no secret to potential suitors.

But as long as Mitov is at McDiarmid, Saints are sitting pretty.

Full-back/wing-back

One player’s return to fitness at the ned of April drastically altered the picture on the right.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Drey Wright was nearly as convincing a player of the year in 2022/23 as Mitov was in 2023/24.

He’s a class act who instantly gave the Saints team a better balance when he was fit for the run-in, bringing calmness on the ball, energy to get up and down the pitch and an ability to travel at pace in possession.

Wing-back still feels like Wright’s best role but his defensive game is of a high enough standard for full-back as well.

David Keltjens’ form fluctuated – understandably, given his lack of football before he arrived from Israel – but he definitely comes into the ‘will feel the benefit of a full pre-season’ category.

With Fran Franczak and Dare Olufunwa other options on the right, I’d be happy with what Levein already has on that side.

It’s a different story on the left, though.

That’s a priority position in need of strengthening.

Graham Carey can fill-in as a wing-back, and Keltjens has shown he can switch flanks, but a forward-thinking left-sided defender would elevate this team, perhaps more than any other player.

Adam Montgomery did very well for St Johnstone.


My preference would be an Adam Montgomery (full-back or wing-back) type rather than a Luke Robinson (full-back or centre-half) option.

Actually, just go and get Adam Montgomery and be done with it!

Central defence

By some distance, this is where the real change from one season to another is likely to be felt.

Of the four players who featured most regularly at centre-half over the course of the last campaign, Robinson and Andy Considine have left, Liam Gordon is likely to sign for a club in England and nothing has been said about Ryan McGowan’s future.

Sam McClelland was a big hit with Dundee United fans


Dundee United fans were disappointed to see Sam McClelland go after his short but very sweet, title-clinching, loan spell at Tannadice.

The Northern Irishman will be given the chance to earn a starting jersey.

If signed, Ghanaian under-20 international, Aaron Essel, would be a project player, meaning two more centre-halves (bringing leadership and experience) are still required, preferably one of them left-footed.

Central midfield

At the turn of the calendar year, the prospect of losing Dan Phillips was a grim one.

He had a strong claim to be Saints’ best outfield player at that point.

The Trinidad and Tobago international’s form waned over the last couple of months of the season, though.

Phillips no longer feels irreplaceable.

A combination of Sven Sprangler and Matt Smith or Cammy MacPherson gives you a destroyer and a passer/tempo controller.

Sven Sprangler makes a trademark tackle.


Athleticism and a goal threat are the two qualities I’d be hoping to see added in a box to box midfielder.

Connor Smith has been linked with a move out of McDiarmid and back to Hamilton, so it’s likely he won’t get the chance to fill that role.

Franczak has to be factored in – and Max Kucheriavyi can cover for Smith and MacPherson – but there’s still a need for one more.

Wide midfield/attack

Graham Carey’s left foot has always been important to this team.

It’s the biggest unlocker of doors and creator of goals Saints have.

With Uche Ikpeazu to aim for, that isn’t likely to change next season.

Taylor Steven made a big impression on loan at Alloa.


Taylor Steven’s best position with Alloa was on the right of a front three.

If he re-signs, that’s more depth.

But a peak-age, Premiership-ready, wide player was the biggest thing missing in the Saints side last season.

I’d want to see that remedied.

Centre forward

As with his goalkeepers, Levein has no need to sign any more number nines.

Some supporters questioned why the Perth boss made a centre forward his first summer signing but it’s the hardest position to get right – as MacLean found to his cost with Luke Jephcott – and everybody else in the league will be looking for one.

Ikpeazu hasn’t been recruited for his goals.

He’s here to help bring the best out in others – more facilitator than finisher.

Uche Ikpeazu will be playing for St Johnstone rather than against them.


Despite the hype building around Adama Sidibeh, it’s hard to imagine an English Championship club wanting to buy him on the back of just a few months’ worth of professional football and scoring all his goals against Premiership bottom six opposition.

Saints fans love him, season tickets will be sold on the back of his continued presence and it will be fascinating to find out how high his ceiling for improvement is.

Levein has a good blend of options.

Nicky Clark’s penalty box instincts and link-up play will still be important and, as Sidibeh was grabbing goals and headlines in April and May, Benji Kimpioka was quietly adjusting to the Scottish game and looking an increasingly more rounded striker.

It wouldn’t be a shock if Stevie May left given Levein made him available for loan in January but, if the club legend stays, his shot at game-time is likely to be off the left and off the bench.

