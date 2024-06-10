Adama Sidibeh and Dimitar Mitov transfer update as St Johnstone striker linked with Swansea

St Johnstone haven’t received any offers for Adama Sidibeh or Dimitar Mitov.

In fact, there hasn’t even been so much as a phone call to the Perth club about either of their star players, Courier Sport understands.

Both men are big assets for Saints.

Mitov was the player of the year by some distance and has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premiership, while earning a place in the Bulgaria squad.

And Sidibeh has been transformed from an unknown forward playing in the seventh tier of English football to scoring five goals in eight games for Saints and backing that club form up by scoring on his debut for his country, The Gambia, at the weekend.

A number of Championship sides south of the border have been linked with summer moves for the 25-year-old, Swansea City being the latest.

But Sidibeh is under contract for two more years and there have been no approaches, let alone bids, for him.

The same applies to Mitov, who has one season left on his deal.

Aberdeen and Hibs are in the market for new keepers but other targets have cropped up as far as they are concerned.

Mitov was an unused substitute in both Bulgaria’s June friendlies and Sidibeh has one more World Cup qualifier – against Gabon on Tuesday – before he gets a break from football.