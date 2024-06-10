Chance to meet Still Game’s Boabby the barman in Dundee as two comic con events take place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Chance to meet Still Game’s Boabby the barman in Dundee as two comic con events take place

DISC and the Wellgate will host separate events on the same day.

By Andrew Robson
Gavin Mitchell will at the DISC Comic Con event in Dundee
Gavin Mitchell will be at the DISC comic con event. Image: ACME Comic Con/Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Still Game fans will get the chance to meet the actor who played Boabby the barman when two comic con events take place in Dundee this weekend.

DISC and the Wellgate will host two separate events this Saturday (June 15).

Attic Conventions and Media Events (ACME) is behind the event at DISC, which will feature guests including Gavin Mitchell – famed for his role in the hit sitcom.

Other guests appearing at that event are James Mackenzie, best known for playing Raven in the CBBC show of the same name, and Marc Silk, a voice actor who has worked on Star Wars, Scooby Do and Chicken Run.

James Mackenzie and Marc Silk will appear at Dundee Comic Con event
James Mackenzie and Marc Silk Image: ACME Comic Con

At the same time, Big Glasgow Comic Page will hold a comic con at the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Owner Ian Bonar said: “Prepare to see the centre like you’ve never seen it before as we fill it with amazing merchandise, art, crafts, cosplay, arcades, consoles, props and more.

“There will be characters doing meet and greets including two 10ft-tall Transformers, Deadpool and Spiderman.”

Tickets for the ACME event at DISC – which was held at the Caird Hall last year – are available through Eventbrite.

Entry to the BGCP event at the Wellgate is free.

