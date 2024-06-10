Chance to meet Still Game’s Boabby the barman in Dundee as two comic con events take place

Still Game fans will get the chance to meet the actor who played Boabby the barman when two comic con events take place in Dundee this weekend.

DISC and the Wellgate will host two separate events this Saturday (June 15).

Attic Conventions and Media Events (ACME) is behind the event at DISC, which will feature guests including Gavin Mitchell – famed for his role in the hit sitcom.

Other guests appearing at that event are James Mackenzie, best known for playing Raven in the CBBC show of the same name, and Marc Silk, a voice actor who has worked on Star Wars, Scooby Do and Chicken Run.

At the same time, Big Glasgow Comic Page will hold a comic con at the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Owner Ian Bonar said: “Prepare to see the centre like you’ve never seen it before as we fill it with amazing merchandise, art, crafts, cosplay, arcades, consoles, props and more.

“There will be characters doing meet and greets including two 10ft-tall Transformers, Deadpool and Spiderman.”

Tickets for the ACME event at DISC – which was held at the Caird Hall last year – are available through Eventbrite.

Entry to the BGCP event at the Wellgate is free.