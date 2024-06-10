£1.4m demolition of prominent Fife Council building in Glenrothes begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

£1.4m demolition of prominent Fife Council building in Glenrothes begins

Contractors have begun stripping out the six-storey town centre block.

By Claire Warrender
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Rothesay House, Glenrothes,home of Fife Council. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

The £1.4 million demolition of a prominent Fife Council building in Glenrothes town centre has begun.

However, it will be several months before the public notices any change.

Rothesay House in Glenrothes is now empty
Rothesay House in Glenrothes is being pulled down. Image: Google Street View.

Contractors have started stripping out the inside of the six-storey Rothesay House before bringing in the wrecking ball later this year.

The council’s finance and strategic planning spokesman Altany Craik said internal walls are being removed and anything salvageable will be kept.

Dozens of windows are being offered to environmental charities for use in cold frames and greenhouses.

And the Labour councillor said: “There’s no point in us demolishing them if someone can get use out of them.

“We’ll be looking at demolition of the outside towards the end of this year.”

Empty building is secure

Rothesay House was costing £420,000 a year to maintain, despite being largely empty of workers.

And council officers believe they will recoup the demolition costs within three years.

Demolition of Rothesay House in Glenrothes could begin in March.
Internal demolition of Rothesay House in Glenrothes has begun. Image: Google.

Mr Craik added: “The building is secure with CCTV cameras etc in place.”

It was previously home to staff from several council services, including social work and education.

Community alarm operators were the last to leave in July last year.

Everyone who worked there is now either based at nearby Fife House or the Bankhead super depot, also in Glenrothes.

Options other than demolition considered for Rothesay House

The need for office space has vastly reduced since the introduction of flexible working in 2021.

And demolition of the 50-year-old Rothesay House was one of a number of options looked at for the Glenrothes site.

It was valued at £386,000 and selling it was considered.

However, market testing revealed little interest.

And conversion into flats was dismissed as doing little to improve the town centre.

Once demolition is complete, the area will be landscaped until the land is sold.

