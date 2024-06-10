£1.4m demolition of prominent Fife Council building in Glenrothes begins

The £1.4 million demolition of a prominent Fife Council building in Glenrothes town centre has begun.

However, it will be several months before the public notices any change.

Contractors have started stripping out the inside of the six-storey Rothesay House before bringing in the wrecking ball later this year.

The council’s finance and strategic planning spokesman Altany Craik said internal walls are being removed and anything salvageable will be kept.

Dozens of windows are being offered to environmental charities for use in cold frames and greenhouses.

And the Labour councillor said: “There’s no point in us demolishing them if someone can get use out of them.

“We’ll be looking at demolition of the outside towards the end of this year.”

Empty building is secure

Rothesay House was costing £420,000 a year to maintain, despite being largely empty of workers.

And council officers believe they will recoup the demolition costs within three years.

Mr Craik added: “The building is secure with CCTV cameras etc in place.”

It was previously home to staff from several council services, including social work and education.

Community alarm operators were the last to leave in July last year.

Everyone who worked there is now either based at nearby Fife House or the Bankhead super depot, also in Glenrothes.

Options other than demolition considered for Rothesay House

The need for office space has vastly reduced since the introduction of flexible working in 2021.

And demolition of the 50-year-old Rothesay House was one of a number of options looked at for the Glenrothes site.

It was valued at £386,000 and selling it was considered.

However, market testing revealed little interest.

And conversion into flats was dismissed as doing little to improve the town centre.

Once demolition is complete, the area will be landscaped until the land is sold.