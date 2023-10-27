£1.4m demolition of prominent Fife Council office building earmarked to begin within months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1.4m demolition of prominent Fife Council office building earmarked to begin within months

Councillors will be asked to approve the move for the six-storey Glenrothes block next week.

By Claire Warrender
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

A prominent Fife Council building in Glenrothes town centre will be flattened within months if councillors give the go-ahead.

The £1.4 million demolition of Rothesay House will begin in March and take six months to complete.

Rothesay House in Glenrothes is now empty
Image: Google Street View.

The six-storey office block is now empty of staff but still costs £420,000 a year to maintain.

And council officers say they will recoup the demolition costs within three years.

Members of the authority’s cabinet committee will be asked to agree the action next week.

If approved, surveys will begin as early as December.

And once demolished, the area will be landscaped until the land is sold.

Rothesay House demolition would help regenerate Glenrothes

The Courier revealed in March that demolition was among a number of options being looked at for the 40-year-old building.

It was valued at £386,000 and officers had considered selling it.

However, market testing revealed little interest.

Demolition of Rothesay House in Glenrothes could begin in March.
Demolition of Rothesay House in Glenrothes could begin in March.

And they say converting it into flats would do little to improve the town centre.

In a report to go before the committee on Thursday, head of property services Alan Paul says: “The cleared site would offer an opportunity to secure private investment in the town centre.”

He says this supports the council’s ambition to regenerate the area.

And he adds: “It offers a large area of land in close proximity to the Kingdom Centre, the Rothes Halls, public transport and other amenities.”

Less need for office space since Covid pandemic

Rothesay House in Glenrothes was once home to staff from several council services, including social work and education.

The final team of community alarm staff moved out in July.

And now everyone who worked there is based either at Fife House or Bankhead, also in Glenrothes.

The building is poorly insulated and the council says the need for office space has vastly reduced since blended working was introduced in 2021.

Glenrothes Labour councillor Altany Craik said previously: “Flexible working and changes in the world of work post-Covid has had a big impact on how we use our buildings.”

The Rothesay House decision follows the demolition of Fife Council’s Kingdom House, also in Glenrothes town centre, in 2020.

And the nine-storey Glenrothes House, in North Street, was razed in 2012.

