Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building

By Claire Warrender
March 16 2023, 5.17pm Updated: March 16 2023, 6.04pm
Rothesay House, home of Fife Council. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

A prominent Fife Council building in the heart of Glenrothes could be demolished after the last staff move out.

Rothesay House, opposite the council’s Fife House HQ, is lying largely empty.

However, it is costing almost £100,000 a year to keep it running while the final team of workers remains there.

Councillor Altany Craik gave an update on the future of Rothesay House in Glenrothes. Picture Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

The six-storey office building was once home to staff from several council services, including social work and education.

But it now only houses the community alarm team, which is due to move to the new depot at Bankhead soon.

And while Rothesay House has been for sale for some time, there have been no takers.

Glenrothes Labour councillor Altany Craik said options for the building’s future would now be looked at.

He said: “We want to keep our options open for now.

“But it is envisaged redevelopment of the site could make a significant contribution to the regeneration of Glenrothes town centre.”

Rothesay House energy costs were £35,000 last year

The details emerged during a meeting of the full Fife Council on Thursday.

Conservative councillor Robin Lawson asked for a  break down on energy, security and maintenance costs at the almost empty Rothesay House, Glenrothes, over the last 12 months.

He also asked what the council’s plans were for its future use or disposal.

Staff will move to Fife Council’s Bankhead Central depot.

Mr Craik revealed electricity and heating costs amounted to £34,900 last year.

Meanwhile, security cost £43,462 and the maintenance bill was £5,270.

He said: “While Rothesay House is largely empty it is still used 24/7 by the community alarm scheme.

“We were unable to transfer this team when the remainder of the building was mothballed because of difficulties in relocating the system that supports their activity.”

Mr Craik said that difficulty was now resolved and the team was moving imminently.

Offers invited for 55,000sq ft site

He added: “In terms of future plans, market testing has identified no interest in the current building.

“What we do with it will be a democratic decision and will go through a whole lot of testing before anything happens.

“Flexible working and changes in the world of work post-Covid has had a big impact on how we use our buildings.”

Rothesay House in Glenrothes, has been marketed for sale with Shepherd chartered surveyors in Dundee.

And while offers are invited, no price has been put on the 55,000sq ft site.

However, it has been valued at £386,000.

The question mark over its future follows the demolition of Fife Council’s Kingdom House, also in Glenrothes town centre, in 2020.

And the nine-storey Glenrothes House, in North Street, was razed in 2012.

Tags

Conversation

