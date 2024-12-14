A9 northbound carriageway near Dunblane reopens after crash

The A9 northbound carriageway near Dunblane has reopened after a crash.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the main road was closed just after 8am on Saturday due to the RTC.

Emergency services attended, with police diverting traffic on to local roads.

Drivers were also advised to seek an alternative route and should expect longer journey times.

The road reopened at 10.25am.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call from police at 8.03am regarding a road traffic accident near Dunblane.

“Crews attended to assist with moving the cars and left the scene at 8.39am.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

