A9 northbound carriageway near Dunblane reopens after crash

Drivers were asked to find an alternative route and should expect longer journey times.

By Ben MacDonald
A9 near Dunblane
The A9 northbound carriageway was closed near Dunblane. Image: Google Street View

The A9 northbound carriageway near Dunblane has reopened after a crash.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the main road was closed just after 8am on Saturday due to the RTC.

Emergency services attended, with police diverting traffic on to local roads.

Drivers were also advised to seek an alternative route and should expect longer journey times.

The road reopened at 10.25am.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call from police at 8.03am regarding a road traffic accident near Dunblane.

“Crews attended to assist with moving the cars and left the scene at 8.39am.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation