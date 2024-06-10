14 motors seized by Dundee police at car meet

Fourteen vehicles have been seized by police during a car meet in Dundee.

Police attended the gathering at Kingsway West Retail Park on Saturday.

Drivers were reported for several offences, including heavily tinted windscreens, drug driving and lack of insurance.

The 14 drivers accused of these offences also had their vehicles seized.

Road Policing Sergeant Steve Livesey is urging anyone attending car meets to behave lawfully.

He said: “Dangerous, reckless and anti-social use of motor vehicles will not be tolerated and we would urge any attendees of these events to behave lawfully and responsibly and ensure their actions do not put themselves or others at risk.”