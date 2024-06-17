Kids repay kindness of Cowdenbeath lollipop man Tom on his 80th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Kids repay kindness of Cowdenbeath lollipop man Tom on his 80th birthday

Foulford Primary School pupils decorated Tom McPhillips' stance, as he does for them each holiday.

Tom McPhillips was given a special birthday surprise by Foulford Primary School pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Tom McPhillips was given a special birthday surprise by Foulford Primary School pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

It’s a lollipop man’s job to make sure children get across the road safely to and from school.

But in Cowdenbeath, lollipop man Tom McPhillips does so much more than that.

So for his 80th birthday, the children whose faces he brings smiles to each morning returned his good will.

Foulford Primary School pupils decorated the crossing patrol officer’s stance with balloons and a banner.

And the school welcomed him to a special assembly to celebrate his big birthday.

The children’s treat mirrored the surprises he frequently plans for them with wife Maggie.

A special assembly was held in Tom’s honour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

At Easter, Halloween and when school breaks off for the holidays, he puts up banners and balloons at his crossing point.

He also hands out sweets, much to the delight of his young friends.

And everyday come rain or shine there’s a kind word and friendly greeting for every child.

Tom decorates his stance on occasions such as Christmas, to the delight of local kids. Image: Foulford Primary School.

Morning high-fives

Some of them told us why Tom is such a great lollipop man.

Ruaridh, P2, said: “Tom gives me a high-five in the morning.”

He is “kind and is always smiling” according to Sam, in P3, while Bella likes that he says “you are welcome” when she thanks him.

Macie and Rosa, in P5/6, like that Tom talks to everyone and is very patient and kind.

Travis, in P4, said: “He always has candy at Halloween. You would need to be there at 8.16am to beat him as he is always there really early.”

Emily, in P6, said: “He has very good manners. He gives out sweets at the end of the school year.”

Tom at his decorated crossing point with pupils Ruby, Lara, Zak, Piper and Harris. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Depute head teacher Jac Niven said the Cowdenbeath lollipop man is very special to Foulford Primary School.

“All of the staff and families feel really lucky to have Tom as one of our school crossing patrol officers.

“The children were very excited to have planned a secret assembly for him and presenting him with his very own banner to decorate his area for him on his 80th birthday.

“The children enjoy seeing him each day and chatting to him.”

Tom was a self-employed builder before he retired.

Tom doesn’t mind the cold but dislikes speeding motorists

He has been helping children cross Leuchatsbeath Drive for eight years, with no intention of laying down his lollipop anytime soon.

To mark his special birthday, the children also interviewed Tom.

And he told them that his favourite part of the job is speaking to them and watching them grow up.

He doesn’t mind the cold weather, as he says it can be beautiful seeing snow on the ground.

But he dislikes seeing speeding motorists as it puts children in danger.

‘I love the kids, I love my job’

When he is waiting in his car to start his shift, he whiles away the time doing his favourite crossword.

Tom told us he was “very humbled” by the children’s birthday treat.

“I love the kids, I love my job, hence the reason why I’m still here at 80.

“I’ll continue as long as I feel able to.”

He knows the names of almost all of the 350 kids at Foulford Primary School and many of them shout “good morning, Tom” as the arrive at the crossing.

Tom decorates his stance “just to see the smiles on the kids’ faces”.

He said: “I do Christmas, Easter, summer and Halloween, every one of them has a different theme and it’s great to see the kids enjoying it.

“I gave out something like 400 chocolate eggs at Easter.

“They absolutely love it.

“And I get enjoyment out of it seeing their faces.”

More from Schools

Tom McPhillips was given a special birthday surprise by Foulford Primary School pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: Morgan Academy Class of 2024
Tom McPhillips was given a special birthday surprise by Foulford Primary School pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: St John's Academy Class of 2024
Tom McPhillips was given a special birthday surprise by Foulford Primary School pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: Carnoustie High School Class of 2024
Tom McPhillips was given a special birthday surprise by Foulford Primary School pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: Madras College Class of 2024 leavers' ball
Tom McPhillips was given a special birthday surprise by Foulford Primary School pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
Tom McPhillips was given a special birthday surprise by Foulford Primary School pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: Kinross High School Class of 2024 leavers' prom
Tom McPhillips was given a special birthday surprise by Foulford Primary School pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: Grove Academy Class of 2024 final fling
Tom McPhillips was given a special birthday surprise by Foulford Primary School pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: Bertha Park High School Class of 2024 leavers' prom
Tom McPhillips was given a special birthday surprise by Foulford Primary School pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife child's scissors threats example of classroom violence due to unmet additional support needs,…
3
Tom McPhillips was given a special birthday surprise by Foulford Primary School pupils. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Prom photos: Lathallan School Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

Conversation