Kids repay kindness of Cowdenbeath lollipop man Tom on his 80th birthday

It’s a lollipop man’s job to make sure children get across the road safely to and from school.

But in Cowdenbeath, lollipop man Tom McPhillips does so much more than that.

So for his 80th birthday, the children whose faces he brings smiles to each morning returned his good will.

Foulford Primary School pupils decorated the crossing patrol officer’s stance with balloons and a banner.

And the school welcomed him to a special assembly to celebrate his big birthday.

The children’s treat mirrored the surprises he frequently plans for them with wife Maggie.

At Easter, Halloween and when school breaks off for the holidays, he puts up banners and balloons at his crossing point.

He also hands out sweets, much to the delight of his young friends.

And everyday come rain or shine there’s a kind word and friendly greeting for every child.

Morning high-fives

Some of them told us why Tom is such a great lollipop man.

Ruaridh, P2, said: “Tom gives me a high-five in the morning.”

He is “kind and is always smiling” according to Sam, in P3, while Bella likes that he says “you are welcome” when she thanks him.

Macie and Rosa, in P5/6, like that Tom talks to everyone and is very patient and kind.

Travis, in P4, said: “He always has candy at Halloween. You would need to be there at 8.16am to beat him as he is always there really early.”

Emily, in P6, said: “He has very good manners. He gives out sweets at the end of the school year.”

Depute head teacher Jac Niven said the Cowdenbeath lollipop man is very special to Foulford Primary School.

“All of the staff and families feel really lucky to have Tom as one of our school crossing patrol officers.

“The children were very excited to have planned a secret assembly for him and presenting him with his very own banner to decorate his area for him on his 80th birthday.

“The children enjoy seeing him each day and chatting to him.”

Tom was a self-employed builder before he retired.

Tom doesn’t mind the cold but dislikes speeding motorists

He has been helping children cross Leuchatsbeath Drive for eight years, with no intention of laying down his lollipop anytime soon.

To mark his special birthday, the children also interviewed Tom.

And he told them that his favourite part of the job is speaking to them and watching them grow up.

He doesn’t mind the cold weather, as he says it can be beautiful seeing snow on the ground.

But he dislikes seeing speeding motorists as it puts children in danger.

‘I love the kids, I love my job’

When he is waiting in his car to start his shift, he whiles away the time doing his favourite crossword.

Tom told us he was “very humbled” by the children’s birthday treat.

“I love the kids, I love my job, hence the reason why I’m still here at 80.

“I’ll continue as long as I feel able to.”

He knows the names of almost all of the 350 kids at Foulford Primary School and many of them shout “good morning, Tom” as the arrive at the crossing.

Tom decorates his stance “just to see the smiles on the kids’ faces”.

He said: “I do Christmas, Easter, summer and Halloween, every one of them has a different theme and it’s great to see the kids enjoying it.

“I gave out something like 400 chocolate eggs at Easter.

“They absolutely love it.

“And I get enjoyment out of it seeing their faces.”