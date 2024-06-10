St Johnstone sign Airdrie goalie Josh Rae on 2-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone sign Airdrie goalie Josh Rae on 2-year deal

The 23-year-old has built up plenty of lower league expereince.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae.
New St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have signed Airdrie goalkeeper, Josh Rae, on a two-year contract.

Dimitar Mitov was Saints’ best player last season but his deputy, Dave Richards, has joined Dundee United, opening up a McDiarmid Park vacancy.

The Perth club also have promising young goalies, Ross Sinclair and Craig Hepburn, on their books and Rae is looking forward to the challenge that awaits him.

“It’s been a dream to play in the Premiership and hopefully I can play as many games as possible,” said Rae, who came through the academies of Celtic and Leeds and has furthered his football education at several lower league clubs.

“My main aim is to do well for this club and help us move forward.

“At every level, I’ve tried to do my best and work my way up. I now feel ready to take on this challenge.”

Dominate his box

Rae, who played against Saints when Airdrie knocked Craig Levein’s side out of the Scottish Cup in January, added: “I feel I did well at Airdrieonians.

“We were playing out from the back constantly and we managed to get a promotion and then the (Challenge) cup last season.

Josh Rae collects a cross under pressure from Ross County striker, Simon Murray.
Josh Rae collects a cross under pressure from Ross County striker, Simon Murray. Image: SNS.

“I like to dominate my box and help the defenders out as much as possible. I’ve worked a lot on playing out from the back and I feel I am continuing to get better with that.

“I’m looking forward to (pre-season training) next week and meeting all of the boys. Then it will be about putting in the hard work and taking it from there.”

Time is right

Goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe said: “Josh is someone I’ve known and admired for the past couple of years.

“He is coming to us after a good couple of seasons with Airdrieonians and was playing in a successful team. He was a big part of it.

“He has done well in all of the lower leagues and I feel the time is now right for him to step up. He is someone who can come in and really complement the goalkeeping group we’ve got.”

