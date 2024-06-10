St Johnstone sign Airdrie goalie Josh Rae on 2-year deal

St Johnstone have signed Airdrie goalkeeper, Josh Rae, on a two-year contract.

Dimitar Mitov was Saints’ best player last season but his deputy, Dave Richards, has joined Dundee United, opening up a McDiarmid Park vacancy.

The Perth club also have promising young goalies, Ross Sinclair and Craig Hepburn, on their books and Rae is looking forward to the challenge that awaits him.

“It’s been a dream to play in the Premiership and hopefully I can play as many games as possible,” said Rae, who came through the academies of Celtic and Leeds and has furthered his football education at several lower league clubs.

“My main aim is to do well for this club and help us move forward.

“At every level, I’ve tried to do my best and work my way up. I now feel ready to take on this challenge.”

Dominate his box

Rae, who played against Saints when Airdrie knocked Craig Levein’s side out of the Scottish Cup in January, added: “I feel I did well at Airdrieonians.

“We were playing out from the back constantly and we managed to get a promotion and then the (Challenge) cup last season.

“I like to dominate my box and help the defenders out as much as possible. I’ve worked a lot on playing out from the back and I feel I am continuing to get better with that.

“I’m looking forward to (pre-season training) next week and meeting all of the boys. Then it will be about putting in the hard work and taking it from there.”

Time is right

Goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe said: “Josh is someone I’ve known and admired for the past couple of years.

“He is coming to us after a good couple of seasons with Airdrieonians and was playing in a successful team. He was a big part of it.

“He has done well in all of the lower leagues and I feel the time is now right for him to step up. He is someone who can come in and really complement the goalkeeping group we’ve got.”