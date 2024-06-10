General Election 2024: Who are my local candidates in Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Fife and Stirling

The full lists of every candidate in the general election are out now – and we’ve put them in order locally for you.

To find out who is standing in your constituency, simply look in the table below and pick your area.

The lists include all the usual parties you would expect to see in there, including the SNP, Labour, Conservatives, Lib Dems and Greens.

But some of you will find a lot more to choose from.

Who is my local general election candidate in Scotland?

Which constituency do I live in?

Not sure what constituency you are in?

No problem, just follow this link below to check by using your postcode.

There are places with multiple candidates, from the wild fringes to single-issue local campaigners.

Some constituencies have more than others. Dundee Central voters have 10 candidates to choose from.

In other areas, there are only a handful.

One thing is clear. On July 4, you have an opportunity to cast your vote for anyone in that local list and help form the next UK Parliament, and government.

How do I send a postal vote?

First, you need to be registered and you need to know if you need a postal vote.

Then, you need to figure out what it is you want from your local MP.

In an election as volatile as this one, we’ve tried to help clear up what these politicians can do, or not.

