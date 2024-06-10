General Election 2024: Who are my local candidates in Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

General Election 2024: Who are my local candidates in Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus, Fife and Stirling

Find out who is standing in your constituency in our interactive map and list here.

An invitation to find out who your election candidate is, laid over a map of Scotland.
Use our map and chart to find the list of candidates where you live.
By Andy Philip

The full lists of every candidate in the general election are out now – and we’ve put them in order locally for you.

To find out who is standing in your constituency, simply look in the table below and pick your area.

The lists include all the usual parties you would expect to see in there, including the SNP, Labour, Conservatives, Lib Dems and Greens.

But some of you will find a lot more to choose from.

Who is my local general election candidate in Scotland?

Which constituency do I live in?

Not sure what constituency you are in?

No problem, just follow this link below to check by using your postcode.

There are places with multiple candidates, from the wild fringes to single-issue local campaigners.

Some constituencies have more than others. Dundee Central voters have 10 candidates to choose from.

In other areas, there are only a handful.

One thing is clear. On July 4, you have an opportunity to cast your vote for anyone in that local list and help form the next UK Parliament, and government.

Pete Wishart, right, with new SNP leader John Swinney is among those hoping to be re-elected.

How do I send a postal vote?

First, you need to be registered and you need to know if you need a postal vote.

Then, you need to figure out what it is you want from your local MP.

In an election as volatile as this one, we’ve tried to help clear up what these politicians can do, or not.

We’ll be covering all the most important local, regional and national political stories that affect our communities throughout this campaign.

Stay with us on election night too, where we’ll be at the counts across the region.

You can also keep up with the inside story by listening to our regular politics podcast, The Stooshie, here.

