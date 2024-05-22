St Johnstone midfielder Connor Smith linked with Hamilton Accies return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfielder Connor Smith linked with Hamilton Accies return

The 22-year-old has a year left on his Perth contract.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder Connor Smith.
St Johnstone midfielder Connor Smith. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone midfielder Connor Smith has been linked with a move out of McDiarmid Park, just four months after he arrived.

The former Scotland international was a January transfer window signing from Hearts.

He had previously worked under Craig Levein and Andy Kirk at Tynecastle and, after several loans, was keen to put down roots and establish himself as a Premiership first team regular.

Smith has featured 11 times for Saints, with his last start being the 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen earlier this month.

He has scored once – a late consolation goal against Celtic.

Connor Smith in action against Celtic.
Connor Smith in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Lanarkshire Live Sport are reporting that one of Smith’s old loan clubs, Hamilton Accies, are keen to bring him back to Lanarkshire now that they have been promoted to the Championship.

Smith has one year left on his contract with Saints.

It’s set to be a big summer of change in Perth, with the club soon expected to announce which of the many out-of-contract players are being released and which have been offered new deals.

