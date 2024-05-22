St Johnstone midfielder Connor Smith linked with Hamilton Accies return

St Johnstone midfielder Connor Smith has been linked with a move out of McDiarmid Park, just four months after he arrived.

The former Scotland international was a January transfer window signing from Hearts.

He had previously worked under Craig Levein and Andy Kirk at Tynecastle and, after several loans, was keen to put down roots and establish himself as a Premiership first team regular.

Smith has featured 11 times for Saints, with his last start being the 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen earlier this month.

He has scored once – a late consolation goal against Celtic.

Lanarkshire Live Sport are reporting that one of Smith’s old loan clubs, Hamilton Accies, are keen to bring him back to Lanarkshire now that they have been promoted to the Championship.

Smith has one year left on his contract with Saints.

It’s set to be a big summer of change in Perth, with the club soon expected to announce which of the many out-of-contract players are being released and which have been offered new deals.