Pictures from day 4 of St Andrews University graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pictures from day 4 of St Andrews University graduations

Students from across the uni received their degrees across two ceremonies on Thursday.

St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster & heatherfowlie

The fourth day of summer graduations have been held at St Andrews University.

The ceremonies at Younger Hall saw students from various courses and two schools receive their awards.

These included:

  • BSCs (general)
  • MA (general)
  • Department of economics and department of finance
  • Graduate school for interdisciplinary studies
  • International education institute
  • Royal Conservatoire of Scotland
  • School of earth and environmental sciences
  • School of chemistry
  • School of history

Graduations at the university have been taking place throughout the week.

You can find galleries from days one, two and three here.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture day four of St Andrews University’s 2024 summer graduations.

Yiran zhang and Jiachen Zhong from China, both have MA Economics and Management.
Bahrathi Keeping from London with her family.
Arnav Jha from India with brother Aryan and mum Binitaa.
Tess Addair from Missouri USA with her family.
Madeleine Hart, Josceline Hart, modern history and economics from Surrey, Arabella Flame and Jemima Hart with family Dog Charles!
Nicolas Kirkwood from Ayr who graduated in Economics and management.
The Thick of It creator Armando Iannucci alongside Principal Professor Sally Mapstone after receiving an honorary degree from St Andrews University, to become an Honorary Doctor of Letters.
Blessing Ellia from Italy who studied Economics with mum Ezoma Ellia and her foster mum Maria Giovanna Mattessic.
The Thick of It creator Armando Iannucci after receiving an honorary degree from St Andrews University, to become an Honorary Doctor of Letters.
School of Earth and Environmental Sciences students collect their hard earned degrees.
Caps off to the Class of 2024!
Achievement unlocked: Graduation day!
The hard work has paid off!
The piper marched along St Andrews high street.
Dreams achieved, futures bright!
Shruthi Ananth Southampton, in Finance collects her hard earned degree!
Mairi McKeown from Aberdeen, Farwah Mir from Leeds and Imogen Miller from London all accepted their Environmental science degrees!
Pheobe Kamber from New York and Ariana Ressallat from Charlotte USA.
Bobur Gafurov Faculty of Arts Management from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan with friends and family!
Rayhan Bari London and Ibrahim Aslanoglu Stuttgart .
Grace Tam Hong Kong and Renee Fang Taiwan, both graduated in Economics.
The future starts now!

More from Fife

Dunfermline and Dollar SNP candidate Naz Anis-Miah. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline election candidate lobbied SNP government friends in bid to get NHS deals…
All pups are welcome at Fife's first doggy disco in Kirkcaldy next month
Kirkcaldy nightclub to host Fife's first doggy disco for party animals
Around 30-40,000 honey bees swarmed on the wheelie bin.
VIDEO: Up to 40,000 honey bees found inside Methil mum's wheelie bin
Daniel Jackson
Teen targeted Xbox friend in 'bizarre' Fife double robbery attempt
Fan zones will operate across Tayside and Fife
Rain could hit Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline Euro 2024 fan zones
George McGillvary
Vile Fife sex offender took photos and video of unconscious woman
Happy Graduation Day to all the graduates! Today marks the culmination of your hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Wishing you all the success and happiness as you embark on the next chapter of your journey. All pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from day three of St Andrews University graduations 2024
How the new Kincardine Health Centre could look.
New planning application for Kincardine Health Centre despite funding limbo
crash A91 near Cupar
Police and paramedics at three-vehicle crash near Cupar
A number of police and ambulance vehicles were called to New Inn roundabout near Glenrothes.
One person hospitalised after two-car crash near Glenrothes

Conversation