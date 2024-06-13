Fife Pictures from day 4 of St Andrews University graduations Students from across the uni received their degrees across two ceremonies on Thursday. St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Kieran Webster & heatherfowlie June 13 2024, 4:40pm June 13 2024, 4:40pm Share Pictures from day 4 of St Andrews University graduations Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5005758/st-andrews-university-graduations-2024-pictures-day-four/ Copy Link 0 comment The fourth day of summer graduations have been held at St Andrews University. The ceremonies at Younger Hall saw students from various courses and two schools receive their awards. These included: BSCs (general) MA (general) Department of economics and department of finance Graduate school for interdisciplinary studies International education institute Royal Conservatoire of Scotland School of earth and environmental sciences School of chemistry School of history Graduations at the university have been taking place throughout the week. You can find galleries from days one, two and three here. Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture day four of St Andrews University’s 2024 summer graduations. Yiran zhang and Jiachen Zhong from China, both have MA Economics and Management. Bahrathi Keeping from London with her family. Arnav Jha from India with brother Aryan and mum Binitaa. Tess Addair from Missouri USA with her family. Madeleine Hart, Josceline Hart, modern history and economics from Surrey, Arabella Flame and Jemima Hart with family Dog Charles! Nicolas Kirkwood from Ayr who graduated in Economics and management. The Thick of It creator Armando Iannucci alongside Principal Professor Sally Mapstone after receiving an honorary degree from St Andrews University, to become an Honorary Doctor of Letters. Blessing Ellia from Italy who studied Economics with mum Ezoma Ellia and her foster mum Maria Giovanna Mattessic. The Thick of It creator Armando Iannucci after receiving an honorary degree from St Andrews University, to become an Honorary Doctor of Letters. School of Earth and Environmental Sciences students collect their hard earned degrees. Caps off to the Class of 2024! Achievement unlocked: Graduation day! The hard work has paid off! The piper marched along St Andrews high street. Dreams achieved, futures bright! Shruthi Ananth Southampton, in Finance collects her hard earned degree! Mairi McKeown from Aberdeen, Farwah Mir from Leeds and Imogen Miller from London all accepted their Environmental science degrees! Pheobe Kamber from New York and Ariana Ressallat from Charlotte USA. Bobur Gafurov Faculty of Arts Management from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan with friends and family! Rayhan Bari London and Ibrahim Aslanoglu Stuttgart . Grace Tam Hong Kong and Renee Fang Taiwan, both graduated in Economics. The future starts now!
