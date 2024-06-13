Pictures from day 4 of St Andrews University graduations

The fourth day of summer graduations have been held at St Andrews University.

The ceremonies at Younger Hall saw students from various courses and two schools receive their awards.

These included:

BSCs (general)

MA (general)

Department of economics and department of finance

Graduate school for interdisciplinary studies

International education institute

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

School of earth and environmental sciences

School of chemistry

School of history

Graduations at the university have been taking place throughout the week.

You can find galleries from days one, two and three here.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture day four of St Andrews University’s 2024 summer graduations.