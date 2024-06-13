Police close Dundee road after crash as person taken to hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police close Dundee road after crash as person taken to hospital

Emergency services were called to Alexander Street in the Hilltown on Wednesday night.

By James Simpson
Police on Alexander Street in Dundee after the crash. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police on Alexander Street in Dundee after the crash. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash on a Dundee road.

Emergency services were called to Alexander Street in the Hilltown on Wednesday night.

The road was closed between the junctions with North Wellington Street and North Ellen Street.

At least five police vehicles and paramedics were at the scene at around 10pm.

The street was taped off. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One man said an ambulance left the scene with blue lights on.

He said: “I must have arrived on the street just after 10pm,

“With Dens Road being closed, I was cutting along Alexander Street to get home.

“The street was awash with blue lights and the police tape was up just before the primary schools.

Several police vehicles were called to the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“Someone was saying a car and a bike were involved.

“An ambulance left the scene on blue lights.

“A neighbour came past just before midnight and said the road was all still closed off.”

Patient taken to Ninewells Hospital

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.35pm on Wednesday to attend a road traffic collision on Alexander Street, Dundee.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

In a separate incident on Wednesday evening, a man was taken to hospital after a quad bike crash in Fintry.

