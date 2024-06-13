Police close Dundee road after crash as person taken to hospital

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash on a Dundee road.

Emergency services were called to Alexander Street in the Hilltown on Wednesday night.

The road was closed between the junctions with North Wellington Street and North Ellen Street.

At least five police vehicles and paramedics were at the scene at around 10pm.

One man said an ambulance left the scene with blue lights on.

He said: “I must have arrived on the street just after 10pm,

“With Dens Road being closed, I was cutting along Alexander Street to get home.

“The street was awash with blue lights and the police tape was up just before the primary schools.

“Someone was saying a car and a bike were involved.

“An ambulance left the scene on blue lights.

“A neighbour came past just before midnight and said the road was all still closed off.”

Patient taken to Ninewells Hospital

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.35pm on Wednesday to attend a road traffic collision on Alexander Street, Dundee.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

In a separate incident on Wednesday evening, a man was taken to hospital after a quad bike crash in Fintry.