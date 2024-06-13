Man taken to hospital after quad bike crash in Dundee

A man has been taken to hospital after a quad bike crash in Dundee.

Police and an ambulance were called to Fintry Road on Wednesday evening after the bike overturned.

The bike crashed onto the pavement just in front of a row of houses.

The condition of the man has not been confirmed.

Quad bike ‘upside down and leaking fuel’ after Fintry crash

One resident who lives nearby said: “The quad collided with a fence in a driveway.

“There was a loud bang and loads of residents came out to try and help.

“A passer-by witnessed it and contacted the emergency services straight away.

“The quad was upside down and leaking fuel so I turned off the engine.

“It was distressing to see the aftermath of it but the paramedics came and did brilliantly with the guy, he was coming round and talking to them.

“We are just hoping the lad makes a speedy recovery.”

One woman said police went door to door after the crash.

‘We hope the lad makes a full recovery’

She said: “The road was closed between Finella Terrace and Findowrie Place for some time.

“There was an ambulance here and an incident response unit.

“There were a number of police officers in attendance as well, they began knocking on doors asking if folk had CCTV.

“We were all concerned for the lad who had been in the accident and hope he makes a full recovery.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Wednesday, officers were called to Fintry Road, Dundee, following a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a quad bike.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed it sent two ambulances and a special operations response team to the scene, before taking the man to Ninewells Hospital.