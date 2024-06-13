Dundee Pride 2024: All you need to know including parade route, timings and weather

Thousands of people are expected to enjoy Dundee Pride this weekend – and we have all you need to know ahead of the celebrations.

The 2024 event takes place on Saturday to honour the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

As well as the annual pride march and performances across three stages in Slessor Gardens, there will be stalls and workshops.

Last year’s event was enjoyed by crowds who added a touch of colour to the city centre.

Dundee Pride 2024 parade route

The event will kick off with a parade through the city centre on Saturday morning.

Those interested in taking part in the parade are asked to gather at the Steeple Church, next to the Overgate, by 11am.

The parade will make its way past City Square, up Reform Street, past The McManus towards the Wellgate, and down Murraygate and Castle Street before ending at Slessor Gardens.

Groups must register their participation on the Dundee Pride website.

Who is performing at Dundee Pride 2024?

This year’s event will be headlined by Tia Kofi, who starred alongside Dundee’s Ellie Diamond in the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Acts will perform across three stages – the main stage, the queer stage and the dance tent.

Jordy Joans will headline the dance stage, with city DJs Scotty C, Craig Douris and Greig Robertson also performing.

Taking to the queer stage are Pete Smith, Emma Forman, Katie Nicoll and Altered Egos.

The main stage’s host for the day is Dundee drag queen Miss Peaches.

Joining her is circus act Eric and Oran, Himish MacBeth, Brooke Brown and Mrs C.

Do you need tickets for Dundee Pride 2024?

Dundee Pride is free to attend, with tickets available to book online, although the charity that organises the event also welcomes donations.

There is an option to purchase separate tickets for the march and Slessor Gardens, as well as combined tickets.

There is the opportunity to buy comfort package tickets, allowing you to enter the comfort zone in Slessor Gardens with extra facilities.

Priced at £19.67, the ticket gives you access to separate toilets, a bar and seating.

What is the weather forecast for Dundee Pride 2024?

The Met Office forecast shows there could be rain showers throughout the day – most of them light.

Temperatures will reach a high of 14°C, but it will feel like 11°C for the majority of the day.