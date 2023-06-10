Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as thousands descend on the city for Dundee Pride

Huge turnout as revelers give Dundee a riot of colour, noise and excitement as Pride celebration gets underway

By Neil Henderson
James Baxter (8) chilled ahead of the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Dundee was a riot of colour as thousand flocked to Dundee to enjoy a sun drenched Pride weekend.

There was a carnival atmosphere of noise and excitement as the parade snaked its way through the packed city streets.

Scores lined the route as it passed through City Square, up Reform Street, past The McManus towards the Wellgate, down Murraygate and Castle Street before ending at Slessor Gardens.

The Pride village was in full swing throughout the afternoon with Dundee drag queen Ellie Diamond – a runner-up in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – the headline act on the main stage.

Meanwhile revelers were kept entertained right through until the evening by a raft of acts and performers.

And The Courier was there to capture some of the best images from the packed Dundee Pride event.

Left to right – Pixie, Piper and Louise enjoying Pride together. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Left to right – Harry Garder (8) Georgina Baxter (10) and James Baxter (8) Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Left to right – Gill Ferris & Fiona Ballie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rainbow suits on display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Caitlin McKay posing with rainbow fan. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Harry Gardner (8) cuts a colourful character. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The parade led by Councillor Lynn Short and Emma Roddick MSP Minister for Equalities, Migration and Refugees. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Group of young people supporting Pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A group of Drag Queens enjoy the goings on. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Joy Melville (39) cuts a pose. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Enjoying the sun and the fun. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee Pride back in full swing after the global pandemic. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
People wear their rainbow flags with pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A busy day at Pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A day to celebrate! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cheerful headwear on display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fun and colourful wigs on display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Left to right – Abbie Scott and Caitlin McKay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Strike a pose! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Admiring the fun photos taken. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Police officer supports Pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The parade making it’s way through the streets of Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Demi McMahon is the first entertainer on the main stage to get the fun underway. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Having fun at Pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stunning Drag Queen at Dundee Pride. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
People waved their flags down the street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Group of pride participants looking very glamorous. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Furry friends came out to support Pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Emma Roddick MSP Minister for Equalities, Migration and Refugees addresses Dundee Pride from the main stage. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Smiles all day at Dundee Pride. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cllr Lynn Short welcomes everyone to Dundee Pride on the main stage. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Funky outfits and costumes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Left to right – Sister Alaska Lott and Sister Babeushka from Order of Perpetual Indulgence. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best and most vibrant outfits on display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Large rainbow flag flown high. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pride plaques . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pride march participants enjoy the sun at Slessor Gardens with food and drink stalls. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Enjoying the sun and the entertainment. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Marching with pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Claire & Rosie (7) Stanfield all ready for the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Forever blowing bubbles is 7 year old Rosie Stanfield. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Flying high at Dundee Pride. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Furry friend wears pride bandana. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Headline act and Dundonian Drag Queen Ellie Diamond entertains the crowds. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Singer / songwriter Channy entertains the crowds during the afternoon of the event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Headline act and Dundonian Drag Queen Ellie Diamond strikes a pose. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundonian Drag Queen Ellie Diamond sings with the crowd. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Chloe Roze entertains the crowds during the afternoon of the event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The crowd enoying singer / songwriter Channy.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Singer / songwriter Channy gets close to the crowd while performing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crowds enjoy the entrainment on offer at the event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

