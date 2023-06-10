Dundee Best pictures as thousands descend on the city for Dundee Pride Huge turnout as revelers give Dundee a riot of colour, noise and excitement as Pride celebration gets underway By Neil Henderson June 10 2023, 5.41pm Share Best pictures as thousands descend on the city for Dundee Pride Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4465126/best-pictures-as-thousands-descend-on-the-city-for-dundee-pride/ Copy Link James Baxter (8) chilled ahead of the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee was a riot of colour as thousand flocked to Dundee to enjoy a sun drenched Pride weekend. There was a carnival atmosphere of noise and excitement as the parade snaked its way through the packed city streets. Scores lined the route as it passed through City Square, up Reform Street, past The McManus towards the Wellgate, down Murraygate and Castle Street before ending at Slessor Gardens. The Pride village was in full swing throughout the afternoon with Dundee drag queen Ellie Diamond – a runner-up in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – the headline act on the main stage. Meanwhile revelers were kept entertained right through until the evening by a raft of acts and performers. And The Courier was there to capture some of the best images from the packed Dundee Pride event. Left to right – Pixie, Piper and Louise enjoying Pride together. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Left to right – Harry Garder (8) Georgina Baxter (10) and James Baxter (8) Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Left to right – Gill Ferris & Fiona Ballie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Rainbow suits on display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Caitlin McKay posing with rainbow fan. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Harry Gardner (8) cuts a colourful character. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The parade led by Councillor Lynn Short and Emma Roddick MSP Minister for Equalities, Migration and Refugees. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Group of young people supporting Pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A group of Drag Queens enjoy the goings on. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Joy Melville (39) cuts a pose. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Enjoying the sun and the fun. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Dundee Pride back in full swing after the global pandemic. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson People wear their rainbow flags with pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A busy day at Pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A day to celebrate! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Cheerful headwear on display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Fun and colourful wigs on display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Left to right – Abbie Scott and Caitlin McKay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Strike a pose! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Admiring the fun photos taken. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Police officer supports Pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The parade making it’s way through the streets of Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Demi McMahon is the first entertainer on the main stage to get the fun underway. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Having fun at Pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Stunning Drag Queen at Dundee Pride. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson People waved their flags down the street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Group of pride participants looking very glamorous. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Furry friends came out to support Pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Emma Roddick MSP Minister for Equalities, Migration and Refugees addresses Dundee Pride from the main stage. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Smiles all day at Dundee Pride. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cllr Lynn Short welcomes everyone to Dundee Pride on the main stage. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Funky outfits and costumes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Left to right – Sister Alaska Lott and Sister Babeushka from Order of Perpetual Indulgence. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Best and most vibrant outfits on display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Large rainbow flag flown high. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Pride plaques . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Pride march participants enjoy the sun at Slessor Gardens with food and drink stalls. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Enjoying the sun and the entertainment. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Marching with pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Claire & Rosie (7) Stanfield all ready for the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Forever blowing bubbles is 7 year old Rosie Stanfield. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Flying high at Dundee Pride. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Furry friend wears pride bandana. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Headline act and Dundonian Drag Queen Ellie Diamond entertains the crowds. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Singer / songwriter Channy entertains the crowds during the afternoon of the event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Headline act and Dundonian Drag Queen Ellie Diamond strikes a pose. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Dundonian Drag Queen Ellie Diamond sings with the crowd. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Chloe Roze entertains the crowds during the afternoon of the event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The crowd enoying singer / songwriter Channy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Singer / songwriter Channy gets close to the crowd while performing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Crowds enjoy the entrainment on offer at the event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson