Best pictures as thousands descend on the city for Dundee Pride

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee was a riot of colour as thousand flocked to Dundee to enjoy a sun drenched Pride weekend.

There was a carnival atmosphere of noise and excitement as the parade snaked its way through the packed city streets.

Scores lined the route as it passed through City Square, up Reform Street, past The McManus towards the Wellgate, down Murraygate and Castle Street before ending at Slessor Gardens.

The Pride village was in full swing throughout the afternoon with Dundee drag queen Ellie Diamond – a runner-up in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – the headline act on the main stage.

Meanwhile revelers were kept entertained right through until the evening by a raft of acts and performers.

And The Courier was there to capture some of the best images from the packed Dundee Pride event.