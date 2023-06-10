‘Ferocious’ blaze destroys van in Dundee city centre street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters descended on Dundee city centre street on Saturday afternoon after van burst into flames.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public after smoke and flames were seen coming from the parked vehicle in St Andrews Street.

One eyewitness who lived nearby said: “The fire was absolutely ferocious at one point, the smoke was belching out of the thing.

“The van is sitting just at the car park at the rear of Pout nightclub.

“Thankfully the fire service got it under control really quickly and it doesn’t appear anything else was damaged.”

Police and a fire crew from Blackness Road station were despatched to the scene.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received the initial alert at 4.05pm as well as a subsequent eight further alerts from the public to a vehicle fire in St Andrews Street.

“One appliance was sent from Blackness Road Station the scene and arrival officers found a van to be alight.

“The fire was extinguished before the fire crew left the scene at 4.50pm.

“There were no reported injuries from the incident.”

It’s still unclear how the fire, which destroyed the vehicle, started.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.