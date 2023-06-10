Best pictures at Perth Mela Festival returns for 2023

A celebration of cultures from around the world has taken place for Perth Mela Festival.

Events kicked of with a colourful city centre parade, from Thimblerow car park to North Inch.

Revellers were treated to a range of dance and music acts on two stages throughout the day on the North Inch.

Free activities and amusement rides were also available, as well as a silent disco.

A range of Indian, Chinese, Pakistani and Greek street food vendors stopped anyone getting hungry too.

Our photographer Phil Hannah was there to capture some of the best moments.