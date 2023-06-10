Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Best pictures at Perth Mela Festival returns for 2023

The event celebrated different cultures from around the world.

Close up of one of the dancers from Julie Young Dance Studios.
By Kieran Webster

A celebration of cultures from around the world has taken place for Perth Mela Festival.

Events kicked of with a colourful city centre parade, from Thimblerow car park to North Inch.

Revellers were treated to a range of dance and music acts on two stages throughout the day on the North Inch.

Free activities and amusement rides were also available, as well as a silent disco.

A range of Indian, Chinese, Pakistani and Greek street food vendors stopped anyone getting hungry too.

Our photographer Phil Hannah was there to capture some of the best moments.

Lion dancers.
Rythm Wave dance on stage.
Venezuelan dancers.
Lion dancers make their way through the parade.
Moana Khandaker (5) from Perth enjoys the Mela.
Youngsters enjoying the Mela Parade.
Drummers performed at the Mela Parade.
The Mela Parade in full swing.
Sahara perform on the North Inch.
Dancing to Sahara on the North Inch.
Flamenco group ‘Tu flamenca’ perform on the North Inch a fusion of Indian and Spanish folk music.
Perth and District Pipe band lead the Mela Parade in Perth.
Dancers from Julie Young Dance Studios.
Julie Young Dancers perform on stage.
Left to right – Brooke Haggart, Lois Stewart and Robyn Haggart from Julie Young Dance Studios.
Julie Young Dancers get ready for the parade.
Venezuelan dancer Maria Diaz.
Youngsters taking part in the pipe band.

