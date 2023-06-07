Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee Pride: All you need to know as thousands set to enjoy celebrations

The event will get under way with a parade through the city centre.

Dundee Pride is to return to the city this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

Thousands of people are expected to enjoy Dundee Pride this weekend – and we have all you need to know ahead of the celebrations.

The 2023 event takes place cross Saturday and Sunday to honour the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

Dundee Pride is returning to the city after an enforced absence as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 14,500 people took part in the last Dundee Pride in 2019.

Dundee Pride 2023 parade route

The weekend will kick off with a parade through the city centre on Saturday.

Those who are planning to attend have been asked to gather by the Steeple Church at the Overgate from 10am with the march beginning at noon.

A map of the Dundee Pride 2023 parade route. Image: Dundee Pride/Facebook

The parade will make its way past City Square, up Reform Street, past The McManus towards the Wellgate, down Murraygate and Castle Street before ending at Slessor Gardens.

Groups of 10 or more must register their participation on the Dundee Pride website.

Dundee Pride village

On arrival at the Waterfront, revellers will be invited into the Pride village which will be open from 11am until 6pm.

Dundee drag queen Ellie Diamond – a runner-up in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – is set to headline the main stage on Saturday.

The celebration will host three sets of drag performers, with PlayHaus, Lavish McTavish, Regina Gorg and Giselle Chance in set one.

Ellie Diamond – pictured in a Dennis the Menace-inspired outfit – will headline Dundee Pride. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Set two will feature Tianah Tucker, Slutdrop Sally, Rome Mosaic and Skinny Minnie, while set three will star Iona, Kneecaps, Pxtch and Vanity No More.

The event will also welcome Urban Moves, Makaton Choir, Ali Floyd and Morag, Channy, Chloe Roze, and Funk and Disorderly.

Those who fancy a sing can also sign up for a slot in the open mic session, available all weekend, on the Queer Stage.

Revellers will gather at Slessor Gardens. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There will be a workshop tent open throughout the afternoon, with activities including board games, badge-making and bath bomb-making.

Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (WRASAC), Cake or Dice, V&A, Dundee United Community Trust and Dundee University are just some of the groups that will have a stall at the event.

Sunday will be the first-ever dedicated Dundee Pride Youth Pride Day, which has been co-curated with local young people in partnership with LGBT Youth Scotland and will expand on the popular Youth Zone at the Pride village.

Do you need tickets for Dundee Pride?

Dundee Pride is free to attend, with tickets available to book online, though the charity that organises the event also welcomes donations.

A limited number of comfort packages are also available for the event.

These cost £15 (plus a £1.96 booking fee) offering revellers entrance to an area near the stage with its own toilets and bar.

All tickets can be booked until Saturday.

What is the weather forecast?

The latest Met Office forecast predicts a cloudy start for Dundee on Saturday before some sunny intervals throughout the afternoon.

It is set to stay dry, with highs of 14°C, though it may feel a couple of degrees cooler in the breeze.

Sunday is set to be slightly warmer, with highs of 16°C – but with a chance of some rain.

