Cake or Dice: Angus mums open new Dundee board game cafe

A board game cafe run by two Angus mums will open in Dundee this weekend.

Laura Stevenson and Emma Barry are behind Cake or Dice, which combines their love of board games and good food.

The Brechin-based mums had previously hoped to open a shop on Dundee’s Murraygate, but have instead secured a premises inside the Keiller Centre.

Laura said: “We’ve known each other for years – we’ve been Scout leaders and we had an events business.

“That was fun, but it wasn’t the right thing for us. It wasn’t what we really wanted.

“We didn’t know what the answer was until one day we had the idea for the board game cafe.

“Both of us love board games – we play a lot of them with our families – and then we realised that’s what we wanted to do.”

Susie Boraman will also be involved in their new venture. She will be in charge of the food offering at Cake or Dice.

A space for people who ‘feel lost’

Laura and Emma both experienced isolation after being diagnosed with long-term illnesses. The pair want to help people who have gone through a similar experience.

The co-founders also both have children with disabilities, so they hope Cake or Dice will offer a safe space in the city for young people.

Laura added: “We want a space for people who maybe feel a bit lost, just like we have many times ourselves.

“Having disabilities and children with disabilities, we’ve wondered where we can find a safe space to take our children to do things that they enjoy.

“From that point of view, it was quite a selfish thing. We wanted a space that we’d go to and that our kids would feel comfortable in.”

They have moved into a unit in the Keiller Centre that has been empty for a number of years.

‘Transforming’ disused unit into board game cafe

It has required extensive refurbishments, and that has meant many early mornings and late nights for the team.

Laura added: “When we moved in, it needed a lot of work

“It hadn’t been used for a long time so we’ve done a lot to brighten it up.”

She said the premises has been “transformed” and now includes a winner’s wall, and acknowledgements for those who donated to the Cake or Dice fundraising.

She said the refurbishment has drawn plenty of attention from people within the Keiller Centre.

Laura said: “People have been looking in and keeping up-to-date with what we’ve been doing.

“The guys at the Keiller Centre have been great as well. We’ve fed off each others’ energy.

“The level of excitement has grown.”

Now Laura is looking forward to opening the doors to Cake or Dice for the first time.

She added: “We’re really excited – it’s been a lot of work over the last few weeks to get it ready. We can’t wait to open.”