Lionel Richie played a blinder at McDiarmid Park and Perth fans showed their Endless Love

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Lionel Richie played a blinder at McDiarmid Park and Perth fans showed their Endless Love

The outdoor show in Perth was the only Scottish date of his UK tour and Richie thrilled fans with a mix of new songs and those stone-cold classics. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Lionel Richie brought the sound of Motown to Perth in 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Lionel Richie brought the sound of Motown to Perth in 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Lionel Richie nailed his St Johnstone colours to the mast and proved a superstar signing when he performed at McDiarmid Park on June 3 2018.

The outdoor show in Perth was the only Scottish date of his UK tour.

The announcement made front-page headlines.

Little wonder.

Here was a man who had scored hit singles and sold albums in the multi-millions since the mid-1970s – first with his group the Commodores and, since 1982, as a solo artist.

Richie’s All The Hits tour would be the biggest event at McDiarmid Park since more than 16,000 music fans packed the venue to see Rocket Man Elton John in July 2008.

Perth was firmly on the music map

The announcement was another huge coup for Perthshire.

Superstar names would now be performing over two consecutive weekends.

Simple Minds and Noel Gallagher were to be among the acts performing at Scone Castle for BBC’s Biggest Weekend on May 25 and 26, before Richie’s arrival in the Fair City.

Richie said: “I’ve been missing the UK and can’t wait to make my long-awaited return and to see parts of the country I’ve never made it out to before.

“The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

Tickets went on sale from £46-£136 and began appearing at vastly inflated prices online.

Some were going for once, twice, three times… the face value, which brought anger from the corridors of power at the House of Commons.

McDiarmid Park was transformed before Richie took to the stage in 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
McDiarmid Park was transformed before Richie took to the stage in 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire Pete Wishart said: “I am really disappointed to see tickets for the Lionel Richie gig in Perth at hugely inflated prices online, even before the gig has sold out.

“If fans are being forced into spending sums vastly higher than the actual ticket price, then it hugely impacts on the cultural economy.

“People don’t have the same cash to spend in bars, restaurants and hotels if they have been ripped off for tickets in the first place.”

A new generation of Lionel Richie fans

Richie spoke to the Sunday Post before the gig about how his career was reinvigorated following his televised Glastonbury Festival performance in 2015.

“When I did Glastonbury in 2015 it was like a new generation came along,” he said.

“And now they come to the shows dressed like me in the ’70s.

“And the tattoos! They’ve got tattoos of me – and tattoos are for life!

“I’m glad they’re fans but… really?

“I’m glad they’re having fun – they come along and sing every note in every song.”

Things got even better.

Pop singer Anastacia would be joining Richie in Perth.

Anastacia burst on to the global music scene in 2000 with her debut Not That Kind and went on to achieve a shower of gold and platinum awards and No 1 hits in 19 countries.

Anticipation was building.

Some hotels were already fully booked.

When the Saints go marching in…

Richie further endeared himself when he was pictured with a St Johnstone shirt on social media as he wished the Saints all the best for the post-split SPL fixtures.

He said: “Good luck to St Johnstone FC for the rest of the season!

“Looking forward to performing at the legendary McDiarmid Park in June.”

Lionel Richie with the Saints shirt he posed with on a social media post before the gig. Image: Supplied.
Lionel Richie with the Saints shirt he posed with on a social media post before the gig. Image: Supplied.

The Courier suggested the social media post might have had an ulterior motive!

The newspaper said: “It’s official – Lionel Richie is a huge fan of St Johnstone.

“Coincidentally, he revealed his love for the team just two months before he takes to McDiarmid Park for a gala concert.

“With tickets still up for grabs, the revelation could hardly have come at a more opportune moment…”

The crowd starting to arrive on the pitch for the show on June 3 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The crowd starting to arrive on the pitch for the show on June 3 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Richie attended the 2018 Ivor Novello Awards the Thursday before the concert.

The veteran hitmaker was honoured with an international award for leaving an “indelible mark on British music” at the awards ceremony in London.

Asked if he would ever retire like Elton John, he said: “Never, never retire.”

This group of fans from Auchterarder were among those enjoying the show. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
This group of fans from Auchterarder were among those enjoying the show. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Richie would leave his mark on Perth just 96 hours later.

The playing surface and three stands at McDiarmid Park were filled close to capacity with vociferous fans keen to take in the American superstar’s performance.

Despite the concert taking place on a Sunday evening, the 68-year-old Richie opened the show by taking to the grand piano to perform the Commodores classic Easy.

Richie was having the time of his life and delivered a masterclass in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Richie was having the time of his life and delivered a masterclass in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

As well as singing some of his most famous tunes, he made sure he interacted with the audience as he took them through an anthology of his music.

Richie told the audience: “Tonight, we are going to have the best time ever and when I sing you’re all going to sing with me, for tonight we are family.”

Little wonder the fans wanted to party all night long with Lionel Richie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Little wonder the fans wanted to party all night long with Lionel Richie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Accompanied by an eclectic band of guitarists, piano players and drummer, Richie brought the house down with a mix of new songs and those stone-cold classics.

Set highlights included Three Times a Lady, Hello, Endless Love, We Are The World, Dancing On The Ceiling and All Night Long, which all generated mass singalongs.

Courier reviewer Andrew Welsh gave Richie a glowing write-up afterwards and said a good-natured, party atmosphere prevailed despite the apparent lack of sunshine.

He said: “The unifying power of soul was evident for all to see in Perth.

“Superstar Lionel Richie brought fans of all ages and backgrounds together in one massive celebration of song at McDiarmid Park.

“Despite releasing seven albums since returning to music in 1996, inevitably it was favourites from Richie’s Commodores years and his multi-million-selling ’80s heyday that dominated his setlist.

“Flawless renditions of You Are, Penny Lover and Stuck On You had the necessary swoon-factor to melt even the coldest hearts present.

Karen Davies and Carol Stewart delivering a thumbs up for Lionel Richie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Karen Davies and Carol Stewart delivering a thumbs up for Lionel Richie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“His biggest solo hit, Hello – for some, the epitome of soft rock schmaltz – prompted an emotional outpouring from his most devoted fans.

“Nothing, though, could better Dancing On The Ceiling and All Night Long for feel-good entertainment, with Richie’s band producing a funky backdrop to his smooth vocals.”

Richie proved those songs are timeless.

Here’s hoping he returns to Tayside to say Hello again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Manager of Rosendael in Broughty Ferry, Graeme Watson with the residents ledger dating back to the home's opening in 1933.
Rosendael Scottish Veterans Residences in Broughty Ferry turns 90
The stricken locomotive is in the top left of the picture following the accident. Image: DC Thomson.
Family were seconds from tragedy in devastating 1988 Cupar rail crash
A firefighter surveys the wreckage of the Dundee Rep. Image: DC Thomson.
The last time Brian Cox saw the old Dundee Rep was when it was…
Are you in any of our photographs from Linlathen High School? Image: DC Thomson.
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Linlathen…
The Town House pub is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Image: DC Thomson.
Town House bar: The splendour of brown velvet awaited fashionable Dundee drinkers in 1983
You're pirates: Brian Cox didn't know if Succession would walk the plank. Image: HBO.
Succession finale: Dundee star Brian Cox's prediction for show revealed in lost interview
AC/DC on stage in Dundee.
When AC/DC brought the Powerage tour to Dundee in 1978
The fans lapped up the music in sweltering sunshine at BBC Music's Biggest Weekend in Perth.
When BBC's Biggest Weekend brought Noel Gallagher and Simple Minds to Perth
The demolition of the first Whitfield tower block took place on May 25 2003. Image: DC Thomson.
Death of Whitfield multis saw high hopes for Dundee housing reduced to rubble
Lucille McLauchlan wrote a book about her ordeal but there was no happy ending. Image: Shutterstock.
Lucille McLauchlan: Dundee nurse freed with Tony Blair's help could not find peace after…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]