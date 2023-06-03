Lionel Richie played a blinder at McDiarmid Park and Perth fans showed their Endless Love

Lionel Richie nailed his St Johnstone colours to the mast and proved a superstar signing when he performed at McDiarmid Park on June 3 2018.

The outdoor show in Perth was the only Scottish date of his UK tour.

The announcement made front-page headlines.

Little wonder.

Here was a man who had scored hit singles and sold albums in the multi-millions since the mid-1970s – first with his group the Commodores and, since 1982, as a solo artist.

Richie’s All The Hits tour would be the biggest event at McDiarmid Park since more than 16,000 music fans packed the venue to see Rocket Man Elton John in July 2008.

Perth was firmly on the music map

The announcement was another huge coup for Perthshire.

Superstar names would now be performing over two consecutive weekends.

Simple Minds and Noel Gallagher were to be among the acts performing at Scone Castle for BBC’s Biggest Weekend on May 25 and 26, before Richie’s arrival in the Fair City.

Richie said: “I’ve been missing the UK and can’t wait to make my long-awaited return and to see parts of the country I’ve never made it out to before.

“The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

Tickets went on sale from £46-£136 and began appearing at vastly inflated prices online.

Some were going for once, twice, three times… the face value, which brought anger from the corridors of power at the House of Commons.

SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire Pete Wishart said: “I am really disappointed to see tickets for the Lionel Richie gig in Perth at hugely inflated prices online, even before the gig has sold out.

“If fans are being forced into spending sums vastly higher than the actual ticket price, then it hugely impacts on the cultural economy.

“People don’t have the same cash to spend in bars, restaurants and hotels if they have been ripped off for tickets in the first place.”

A new generation of Lionel Richie fans

Richie spoke to the Sunday Post before the gig about how his career was reinvigorated following his televised Glastonbury Festival performance in 2015.

“When I did Glastonbury in 2015 it was like a new generation came along,” he said.

“And now they come to the shows dressed like me in the ’70s.

“And the tattoos! They’ve got tattoos of me – and tattoos are for life!

“I’m glad they’re fans but… really?

“I’m glad they’re having fun – they come along and sing every note in every song.”

Things got even better.

Pop singer Anastacia would be joining Richie in Perth.

Anastacia burst on to the global music scene in 2000 with her debut Not That Kind and went on to achieve a shower of gold and platinum awards and No 1 hits in 19 countries.

Anticipation was building.

Some hotels were already fully booked.

When the Saints go marching in…

Richie further endeared himself when he was pictured with a St Johnstone shirt on social media as he wished the Saints all the best for the post-split SPL fixtures.

He said: “Good luck to St Johnstone FC for the rest of the season!

“Looking forward to performing at the legendary McDiarmid Park in June.”

The Courier suggested the social media post might have had an ulterior motive!

The newspaper said: “It’s official – Lionel Richie is a huge fan of St Johnstone.

“Coincidentally, he revealed his love for the team just two months before he takes to McDiarmid Park for a gala concert.

“With tickets still up for grabs, the revelation could hardly have come at a more opportune moment…”

Richie attended the 2018 Ivor Novello Awards the Thursday before the concert.

The veteran hitmaker was honoured with an international award for leaving an “indelible mark on British music” at the awards ceremony in London.

Asked if he would ever retire like Elton John, he said: “Never, never retire.”

Richie would leave his mark on Perth just 96 hours later.

The playing surface and three stands at McDiarmid Park were filled close to capacity with vociferous fans keen to take in the American superstar’s performance.

Despite the concert taking place on a Sunday evening, the 68-year-old Richie opened the show by taking to the grand piano to perform the Commodores classic Easy.

As well as singing some of his most famous tunes, he made sure he interacted with the audience as he took them through an anthology of his music.

Richie told the audience: “Tonight, we are going to have the best time ever and when I sing you’re all going to sing with me, for tonight we are family.”

Accompanied by an eclectic band of guitarists, piano players and drummer, Richie brought the house down with a mix of new songs and those stone-cold classics.

Set highlights included Three Times a Lady, Hello, Endless Love, We Are The World, Dancing On The Ceiling and All Night Long, which all generated mass singalongs.

Courier reviewer Andrew Welsh gave Richie a glowing write-up afterwards and said a good-natured, party atmosphere prevailed despite the apparent lack of sunshine.

He said: “The unifying power of soul was evident for all to see in Perth.

“Superstar Lionel Richie brought fans of all ages and backgrounds together in one massive celebration of song at McDiarmid Park.

“Despite releasing seven albums since returning to music in 1996, inevitably it was favourites from Richie’s Commodores years and his multi-million-selling ’80s heyday that dominated his setlist.

“Flawless renditions of You Are, Penny Lover and Stuck On You had the necessary swoon-factor to melt even the coldest hearts present.

“His biggest solo hit, Hello – for some, the epitome of soft rock schmaltz – prompted an emotional outpouring from his most devoted fans.

“Nothing, though, could better Dancing On The Ceiling and All Night Long for feel-good entertainment, with Richie’s band producing a funky backdrop to his smooth vocals.”

Richie proved those songs are timeless.

Here’s hoping he returns to Tayside to say Hello again.