Past Times

Drink in the atmosphere at 15 Dundee pubs from the 80s and 90s

Join us for a pub crawl from the Scout Bar to Tickety Boo's and everything in between. What's your tipple? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Regulars fighting to save the Scout Bar from closure in 1980 hold up a banner outside the pub.
Dundee has never been in short supply when it comes to great pubs.

We’ve delved into the archives to find pictures of pubs in the 1980s and 1990s.

These are the some of the places we used to go to before heading off to a night at the Coconut Grove, Fat Sam’s, the Fountain, Mr Blues Disco or Teazers.

Some are long gone, while others have stood the test of time.

How many will you remember?

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Scout Bar

the exterior of Dundee pub the scout bar
The Scout Bar in August 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

The Scout Bar in West Port was one of the town’s best drinking dens.

Some of the regulars raised a petition in August 1980 against Tayside Region’s decision to close the bar when the area was being regenerated.

The Scout survived until 1982 when it closed.

Da Vinci’s

a woman works behind the bar and another woman sits at the bar of Dundee pub Da Vinci's
Da Vinci’s restaurant and bar at Dundee’s West Port in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Da Vinci’s was in East Henderson’s Wynd behind the Coconut Grove.

It was a popular and stylish little venue in its time with bands playing upstairs.

The pub changed its name to the Westport Bar in the late 1980s.

Cactusville Bar

Cactusville Bar exterior on Hogmanay 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

The Cactusville in Castle Street was known for its many mirrors.

In March 1986 the pub held a yard of ale challenge and pie eating contest with the meaty treats being donated by Boss Hogg’s bakery in Fintry Road.

The building is now home to a tattoo studio.

Sandy’s Bar

Regulars look suspiciously at the bandit in December 1984.
Sandy’s Bar stands at the north end of Lochee High Street.

In December 1984 the regulars made headlines by refusing to play a fruit machine introduced in the pub because they said it was invading their space.

Sandy’s is still going strong in 2024 following an extensive six-figure makeover.

Ellenbank Bar

George Kidd Junior, Ron MacLaughlan and George Kidd in the pub in 1986.
The Ellenbank Bar in Alexander Street began life as a licensed grocery shop before becoming one of Dundee’s most famous pubs.

The pub was given a makeover in October 1986.

An Evening Telegraph advertising feature said the pub “still retained the traditional appearance, inside and out, of a local pub serving its community”.

The Phoenix

Allan Bannerman alongside his customers in the Phoenix Bar in July 1987.
In 1866, Peter Fenwick was granted a licence for the premises at 85 Nethergate but by 1890 the family moved to the present address at 103-105 Nethergate.

In 1987 the Phoenix was given a makeover and restored to its former glory.

Owner Allan Bannerman installed an original Victorian bar that was 110 years old and which was previously from a working man’s pub in Cardiff.

Pillars Bar

Customers standing in the rain outside the Dundee pub
Customers standing in the rain with pockets jingling. Image: DC Thomson.

The Pillars can trace its history back to 1864 and its name commemorates Dundee’s Town House which once stood where the City Square is today.

Bar meals at 1952 prices were offered to the first 20 customers at the pub’s refurbished Auld Steeple Lounge in August 1987 – provided they paid in old money.

Bert Wilson opened at 11am and found a queue of over 30 people standing in the rain and pockets jingling with pre-decimalisation pennies to take advantage.

The Stables

Linda Lusardi with general manager Ian Manson and regulars in 1987.
The Stables became a well-known landmark at Dryburgh Industrial Estate due to its “roof mounted satellite dish for international TV reception”.

Bar lunches were also a feature with “filled rolls, pies and bridies” served daily and the function suite was the place for weddings, anniversaries and birthday parties.

In 1987 there were nips for 50p and Linda Lusardi pulling pints behind the bar.

Bar Chevrolet

Bar Chevrolet in February 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Bar Chevrolet was next to Fat Sam’s nightclub in South Ward Road.

There was live music on Wednesday and Thursday and jazz on Sunday.

Lunch was served in 1988 from 12pm to 2.30pm and dinner from 5pm to 7pm with two for one drinks during happy hour every Thursday and Friday from 7pm.

Balmoral Bar

the exterior of the Balmoral Bar in Dundee's Hilltown in April 1988
The Balmoral Bar in Hilltown in April 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Perth businessman Alistair MacGregor purchased the Balmoral Bar in Dundee’s Hilltown from Alloa Breweries in July 1988.

He aimed to make it a working man’s pub and put in dart boards and pool tables.

The building is now home to a supermarket.

Smugglers

drinkers at the bar and sitting at a table in Dundee pub Smugglers in October 1988
Smugglers in October 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Smugglers Lounge in Constable Street was part of the much-missed Marquee and this picture was taken when they were celebrating their first birthday.

This is the main bar and upstairs was the Customs House.

The nightspot was run by David Young.

Non-alcoholic pub

DNAPP held an open night in the Steeple Church in February 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Anyone for a Shandy Bass?

Dundee Non-Alcoholic Pub Project ran a highly successful travelling bar which visited school dances, discos and youth clubs to provide an alternative to drink.

It started after the collapse of a permanent city centre venue in 1988.

Gaiety Bar

Drinkers sit at booths in The Gaiety Bar in Charleston in May 1991.
Regulars enjoying a drink in the Gaiety in Balgarthno Road in May 1991.

In 1991 there was prize bingo every Monday at 8pm with a £50 voucher, Stovies Night on Wednesday and live music on a Thursday with BSB satellite in the bar.

The pub is still there today in Charleston.

O’Neill’s

a horse-drawn cart carrying a man dressed as a leprechaun and several beer kegs sits outside Dundee pub O'Neills in 1994
O’ Neill’s pub promoting “chat, craic and music” in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

Former ice hockey player Marshall Key bought the Brown Brothers premises in North Lindsay Street in 1982 and transformed part of the ground floor into a pub.

They called the pub The Keyhole before selling up in 1987.

The pub eventually became Irish bar O’Neill’s before changing its name to Clarks in 2011, which remains a hugely popular venue for live music.

Tickety-Boo’s

Tickety-Boo’s in June 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Over 300 people applied for 10 jobs when Tickety-Boo’s opened in July 1997.

The pub, on the corner of Seagate and Commercial Street, was formerly the Hansom Cab, which was certainly no stranger to underage drinking in the 1970s.

The applications started flooding in after a job advert in The Courier asked for people who could communicate enough to make a donkey’s hind legs wobble slightly.

Tickety-Boo’s remains a fixture on the corner to this day.

It’s the last image in our pub crawl.

Cheers!

